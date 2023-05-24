3 things you did not know about Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton has come a long way since her debut on the December 28, 2021, episode of NXT 2.0. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll is set to compete in the tournament final for the vacant women’s championship. Stratton will take on Lyra Valkryia at NXT Battleground this Sunday.

For those unaware, Tiffany Stratton bested Roxanne Perez in the semifinal this week on NXT. Lyra Valkyria, on the other hand, defeated Cora Jade in the first semifinal, which saw Jade suffering a cut due to an apparent botch during their match.

Stratton is currently the odds-on favorite to win the NXT Women’s Championship at the May 28 premium live event. With that said, here are three things you did not know about Daddy’s Little Rich Girl on WWE NXT.

#1 She’s trained in gymnastics

Tiffany Stratton has amazed fans and peers alike with her insane aerial moves. Her flexibility can be attributed to her background in gymnastics. The 24-year-old has previously competed in the Winter Classic, Colorado Springs, Elite Challenge, and Battle Creek competitions.

WWE even described her as a “21-year-old gymnast, bodybuilder, and CrossFit athlete from Prior Lake, Minnesota,” when they signed her to the Performance Center Class of 2021. Her hype vignettes showcased her extraordinary aerial skills.

#2 She’s reportedly dating a fellow WWE star

WWE performers are no strangers to finding love on the road. Turns out, the same seemingly applies to Tiffany Stratton. Word on the internet is that Stratton is in a relationship with a fellow WWE star. The star in question is Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser.

Their relationship was first teased on social media by Gunther himself. The Ring General posted a photo of their double date on Instagram in December 2022. You can check out the full image by clicking here.

#3 She almost won the NXT Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton was part of the triple threat match for the women’s title at NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023. She took on Roxanne Perez and defending champion Indi Hartwell. Indi suffered an unfortunate injury during the match.

Shawn Michaels seemingly considered putting the title on Tiffany, but Indi called an audible that led to her competing and retaining the NXT Women’s Championship. Despite her successful title defense, Indi ended up relinquishing the title the following week on NXT.

Michaels later announced a tournament to crown the new women’s champion. The winner will be determined this Sunday at NXT Battleground.

