How did WWE prevent a last-minute title change this week? Analzying the domino effect of their crucial decision

NXT Spring Breakin' recently aired this week, showcasing WWE's potential talent. While the event saw action-packed bouts, not everything went according to plan on Wednesday. Indi Hartwell's NXT Women's Title was on the line against top contenders Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez.

WWE almost had to crown a new champion due to Hartwell sustaining an injury. During the match, her ankle seemed to buckle beneath the weight of Stratton's jump off the turnbuckle. Hartwell was immediately rushed backstage to receive medical attention. The bout turned into a one-on-one match between the two challengers, in the meantime, with the crowd unsure whether the champion would return.

Stratton looked like she would finally be crowned the new champion, but Hartwell surprisingly returned to break apart the pinfall. The match was intense to the very end, though it was evident the champion was in pain from her legitimate injury. It was reported by Bryan Alvarez that WWE's plans for the finish would have changed had Hartwell been unable to continue.

"They actually changed the finish to Tiffany winning after Indi got hurt, but then Indi managed to make it back out to do the planned finish," he said.

Perez and Stratton had amazing moments during the fight, but it only seemed right to have Indi Hartwell continue her powerful championship reign. Though with the WWE Draft coming up, there is speculation that Hartwell will lose her title to gain momentum on the main roster.

Potential NXT call-ups for WWE Draft

The WWE Draft is set to take place this weekend on SmackDown with every superstar being eligible. Triple H has stated that the upcoming draft will be a game-changer and fans are eager to see where the main roster's stars end up. With the potential addition of new talent from NXT as well, this weekend will definitely be full of suprises.

Several NXT stars could be in line for a main roster call-up. Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes are both big names in the developmental brand who have earned a potential promotion to the main roster. Both have won titles, with many fans arguing they should have been promoted sooner.

Indi Hartwell has retained her title, but is one of the biggest stars in the women's division who deserves to be called up. She will need to lose her title and although that would be a shame, moving forward will benefit her career. Another potential female call-up could be Jacy Jayne. The former NXT Women's Tag Team champion is no longer part of Toxic Attraction, which could hint at a move to the main brand.

Fans have shared their predicted call-ups for the upcoming draft on social media, mentioning a few other standout stars like Cora Jade and Von Wagner.

