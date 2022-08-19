"Made your babyface look like a coward" - Wrestling journalist sheds light on backstage sentiments to CM Punk's heat with Hangman Page

Wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez has reported that the AEW locker room is divided over CM Punk calling out Hangman Page in his latest promo.

In the promo on Dynamite, the AEW World Champion went off script to call out Page for a match right there. It has been reported that Punk was unhappy with the promo in the build-up to his match with Hangman (at Double Or Nothing in May). The latter had indirectly referred to the former WWE Superstar's real-life issues with Colt Cabana.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Alvarez stated that Punk wants an apology from Hangman Page.

"The gist of it is Hangman was upset with CM Punk and he used that as part of his promo to build up the pay-per-view. Punk was very angry about that and he has been angry about it ever since and so he came out and he did what he did. Punk wants Hangman to apologise for that promo. This has nothing to do with storyline, he went into business for himself. Hangman is supposed to be the babyface here and he made your babyface look like a coward," Alvarez said. (via cultaholic)

He also went on to highlight that supporters of both superstars have their own reasons to be furious.

"There were plenty of people backstage furious at CM Punk because Hangman is a well-liked guy, everybody loves Hangman, and they felt bad for him and they were upset with Punk. Now, of course, Punk has friends as well and he has supporters. His supporters are angry because they believe that Hangman was the one who started this and so why is CM Punk taking all of this heat when Hangman is the guy that started this whole thing?" (via cultaholic)

Who won in the match between CM Punk and Hangman Page?

Bryan Alvarez mentioned in his report that Punk was so upset with Hangman that he had a meeting with the authorities. Punk later informed people that he would not be on the losing side at Double or Nothing.

In the May pay-per-view, the two superstars locked horns in the main event with Page's AEW Championship on the line. In the end, the former WWE Champion hit his opponent with a GTS for the win.

Punk will be in action in next week's Dynamite against Jon Moxley in a world title unification match. However, it remains to be seen if Hangman Page will respond to the current champion calling him out.

