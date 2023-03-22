Tiffany Stratton defeats popular WWE star to earn title shot at major show

On the latest episode of NXT, Tiffany Stratton defeated Indi Hartwell to qualify for a multi-woman ladder match at Stand & Deliver to determine the next women's champion.

Stratton got the first pin attempt from a suplex as she hit her handstand flip splash, but the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion fought back. Indi Hartwell went for an uppercut on the ropes, but Stratton moved.

The latter then tripped Indi up in the ring apron. The 23-year-old WWE star got another near fall, with the second coming off a double stomp that legitimately could have knocked Hartwell out.

Indi Hartwell finally got an opening by hitting a suplex on her opponent to even the score. She added a series of strikes and a big boot for the two-count.

However, Tiffany Stratton countered with a powerslam off the ropes and went for a springboard Swanton off the top rope, but Indi moved and hit a spine buster.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion went to the top buckle, but Stratton pulled her down. She hit a Death Valley Driver Senton combo, followed by a moonsault for the win.

It will be exciting to see the 23-year-old WWE star attempt to capture the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver.

