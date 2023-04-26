What happened to Indi Hartwell on WWE NXT? Finding out if her injury is real

WWE NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell closed out Spring Breakin' with a valiant display to retain her title. She defeated Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton despite looking hurt midway through the proceedings. As it turns out, her injury wasn't kayfabe.
During one of the spots in the high-octane Triple Threat Match, Tiffany Stratton executed a High-Angle Senton Bomb outside the ring. Hartwell and Perez got taken out, but the champion's ankle bent awkwardly during the impact. Medical officials rushed to her aid. She managed to finish the match, although her limping was noted by the commentary team.
Indi Hartwell fought through her pain at WWE NXT Spring Breakin'. Fellow superstar Dijak was intrigued by the fact that Hartwell was sitting next to him in the medical room, and she didn't seem bothered by the injury. Many fans on Twitter noted how the spot couldn't have been planned because Indi's foot looked legit twisted.
WWE is still seemingly evaluating Indi Hartwell's leg injury, as there have been no updates on it. She may not have to relinquish the NXT Women's Championship just yet, although the chances of her performing in the upcoming shows seem bleak.
Indi Hartwell's WWE NXT performance received massive praise from fans and superstars on Twitter
Hartwell's first title defense as WWE NXT Women's Champion received praise from superstars like Bayley, Grayson Waller, and Johnny Gargano. They commended the former The Way member for fighting with all her heart in the Triple Threat Match and retaining her championship.
Check out their tweets below:-
Wrestling fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on Hartwell's resilient display. The WWE NXT Women's Champion has gotten over in a major way after what many regarded as a lackluster last few months.
Having beaten Stratton and Perez, it remains to be seen who will step up to Indi Hartwell next. NXT's upcoming Battleground Premium Live Event will be held on May 28 in Massachusetts.
Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel