What happened to Indi Hartwell on WWE NXT? Finding out if her injury is real

WWE NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell closed out Spring Breakin' with a valiant display to retain her title. She defeated Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton despite looking hurt midway through the proceedings. As it turns out, her injury wasn't kayfabe.

During one of the spots in the high-octane Triple Threat Match, Tiffany Stratton executed a High-Angle Senton Bomb outside the ring. Hartwell and Perez got taken out, but the champion's ankle bent awkwardly during the impact. Medical officials rushed to her aid. She managed to finish the match, although her limping was noted by the commentary team.

Indi Hartwell fought through her pain at WWE NXT Spring Breakin'. Fellow superstar Dijak was intrigued by the fact that Hartwell was sitting next to him in the medical room, and she didn't seem bothered by the injury. Many fans on Twitter noted how the spot couldn't have been planned because Indi's foot looked legit twisted.

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph___ @WWENXT .



She must have been in so much pain.



I don't know how she finished the match to retain her title.



That's what I call "Impressive" .

#WWE #IndiHartwell @indi_hartwell Look at the way Indi Hartwell's leg bent after taking that Moonsault from Tiffany StrattonShe must have been in so much pain.I don't know how she finished the match to retain her title.That's what I call "Impressive" #WWE NXT #NXTSpringBreakin @WWENXT @indi_hartwell Look at the way Indi Hartwell's leg bent after taking that Moonsault from Tiffany Stratton 😳. She must have been in so much pain. I don't know how she finished the match to retain her title. That's what I call "Impressive" 😌👍.#WWE #WWENXT #NXTSpringBreakin #IndiHartwell https://t.co/dzCVzMcVkB

WWE is still seemingly evaluating Indi Hartwell's leg injury, as there have been no updates on it. She may not have to relinquish the NXT Women's Championship just yet, although the chances of her performing in the upcoming shows seem bleak.

Indi Hartwell's WWE NXT performance received massive praise from fans and superstars on Twitter

Hartwell's first title defense as WWE NXT Women's Champion received praise from superstars like Bayley, Grayson Waller, and Johnny Gargano. They commended the former The Way member for fighting with all her heart in the Triple Threat Match and retaining her championship.

Check out their tweets below:-

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE twitter.com/graysonwwe/sta… Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE Love me or hate me- I legit couldn’t care less, but put some F’N respect on my name Love me or hate me- I legit couldn’t care less, but put some F’N respect on my name Also do the same for @indi_hartwell . Australians are just built different Also do the same for @indi_hartwell. Australians are just built different 🇦🇺 twitter.com/graysonwwe/sta…

Wrestling fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on Hartwell's resilient display. The WWE NXT Women's Champion has gotten over in a major way after what many regarded as a lackluster last few months.

‎darius @dariuces INDI HARTWELL IS A FIGHTING CHAMPION RESPECT HER INDI HARTWELL IS A FIGHTING CHAMPION RESPECT HER https://t.co/Z22ldJ5kdT

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestlin



Props to Indi for coming back after that nasty looking ankle injury Indi Hartwell beats Roxanne and Tiffany Startton to retain the NXT Women's Title!Props to Indi for coming back after that nasty looking ankle injury #WWENXT Indi Hartwell beats Roxanne and Tiffany Startton to retain the NXT Women's Title!Props to Indi for coming back after that nasty looking ankle injury #WWENXT https://t.co/zoeCrCGdT6

Wrestling Should Be Fun @WSBFun



Pro wrestlers are built different There is NO WAY that Indi Hartwell came out and finished that match after doing that to her ankle.Pro wrestlers are built different There is NO WAY that Indi Hartwell came out and finished that match after doing that to her ankle.Pro wrestlers are built different 💪 https://t.co/MJvmC8OBzK

Having beaten Stratton and Perez, it remains to be seen who will step up to Indi Hartwell next. NXT's upcoming Battleground Premium Live Event will be held on May 28 in Massachusetts.

