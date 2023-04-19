WWE Draft 2023: Which NXT stars are rumored to debut on RAW and SmackDown?

Several NXT stars are supposedly in-line for a main roster breakthrough during the WWE Draft 2023. The roster changes will begin on the April 28 edition of SmackDown, a few days prior to the Backlash Premium Live Event, and will also pan out on the May 1 episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H stated that the upcoming Draft will be a game-changer for RAW and SmackDown. Every superstar, whether active or inactive, will be eligible. Developmental talent will also be rewarded for their hard work and will get a main roster move.

With the WWE Draft 2023 on the horizon, Xero News named some prominent NXT stars to be getting a main roster debut soon. Potential names for the men's division include Tyler Bate, Cameron Grimes, Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson). Not much clarity was provided on the women's division, though.

A main roster push for Nikkita Lyons was teased, while a "couple more" female stars could be added. It was also mentioned by the outlet that Indi Hartwell was a suitable candidate until she won the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver 2023.

Out of all these names, Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov have been heavily rumored for a main roster promotion. Dragunov has been one of the most celebrated stars since his NXT UK days. Meanwhile, Breakker recently lost the gold to Carmelo Hayes, thus paving the way for his transition to the main roster.

WWE Draft 2023 will take place alongside the NFL Draft

It was believed that this year's WWE Draft clashing with the NFL Draft this year was only a coincidence, but that may not be the case.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29. As mentioned above, the WWE Draft 2023 will begin on April 28. It was recently reported that the decision to have the Draft take place around the same time as the NFL Draft was "not an accident." It is an effort to capitalize on the hype generated by the NFL Draft.

Now that the main roster is about to be bolstered, it remains to be seen how the landscape of WWE changes with the arrival of several new top talents.

