Hall of Famer weighs in on WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker's chances on the main roster following WrestleMania 39

Bron Breakker's WWE NXT Championship reign may be in jeopardy as he takes on Carmelo Hayes at the NXT Stand & Deliver event on April 1 in Los Angeles, California. However, the 25-year-old NXT star probably need not worry, as he may be heading to the company's main roster following WrestleMania 39.

Booker T recently shed some light on Bron Breakker's chances on the main roster. While the latter is an exceptional talent, the WWE Hall of Famer believes that the young star needs to pay attention to fans.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained that fans are everything, and Bron Breakker might be having the wrong idea as the latter dismissed the need to worry about people turning on him recently:

"He's got to be 100% ready ... The crowd has kind of turned Bron a little bit and Bron said on NXT, you know, 'You can't worry about the fans.' ... The one thing you've got to worry about is the fans ... You need the fans in order to make it that ultimate, ultimate level." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

There may be no bigger "This is the youngest main event in #WrestleMania weekend history."There may be no bigger #WWENXT match in history than this one at #StandAndDeliver "This is the youngest main event in #WrestleMania weekend history."There may be no bigger #WWENXT match in history than this one at #StandAndDeliver. https://t.co/mOeZ0EERfG

Bron Breakker and an absent NXT star are expected to be the "main roster mainstays" following the April spectacle.

Booker T on the main event of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

During the same episode of the podcast, Booker T also discussed the match between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes, praising the two stars and asserting that he is not picking a side for the main event encounter. However, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed what he wants from the two stars:

"Bron Breakker is definitely a guy that is in his own lane as far as, he's going to go out there and do what he do best," Booker said. "Carmelo Hayes, that boy has so much talent and he does it effortlessly ... I'm not going to be pulling for either or, I just want both of those guys to be able to go out there and put on a hell of a show." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Bron Breakker has been one of the most consistent players on the developmental brand for more than a year. Perhaps it is time for the NXT star to move on to bigger things post his title defense against Carmelo Hayes at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

