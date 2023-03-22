Two major NXT stars reportedly set to make main roster debut following WWE WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar famously returned to WWE RAW after WrestleMania back in 2012 to confront John Cena. In a similar fashion, Bobby Lashley made his comeback to the global wrestling juggernaut in 2018. The fallout edition of the red brand has always been the stage for some remarkable returns and debuts.

As per WRKD Wrestling, current NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes are set to move to the main roster following WrestleMania 39. While the brand to which they will be called up to remains to be seen. Both stars will be worthy additions to WWE's main roster.

Cameron Grimes has been absent from WWE TV in recent months. He was last seen competing in the November 8th edition of NXT, where he lost a singles match to Joe Gacy.

Despite fans expecting him to make his main roster debut following the loss to Gacy, as per reports by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, this has not happened yet. A follow-up report by Meltzer in February stated:

“Cameron Grimes was finishing up in NXT because he was being called to the main roster and right now what’s going on is that they are waiting for an idea on the main roster, so he’s in limbo. He’s finished with NXT, he’s supposed to be on the main roster but they don’t have a story for him so they haven’t debuted him yet and they’re waiting to come up with a story for him.” (H/T: F4WOnline)

Meanwhile, Bron Breakker will defend his WWE NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes at the NXT Stand & Deliver event on April 1.

Triple H has major plans for WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39

According to a report from WrestleVotes via Give Me Sport, Triple H wants at least one main roster call-up as well as a return for the RAW after WrestleMania 39. This could mean the long-rumored Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) comeback is in fact happening, while the call-ups were not mentioned in the report:

"I think you might get one debut. I think you might get Zack Ryder. I think you may get an NXT call-up, but I don't think five, six or seven people are showing up because there's just not reality. If you bring in 10 people to a roster that can't even use everybody already, you have to look at what you are doing?" (H/T Give Me Sport)

Cameron Grimes had already made an appearance on WWE RAW back in October 2022, to hire The O.C. as his tag team partners to take on The Schism.

