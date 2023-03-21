Triple H is reportedly planning major surprises for WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39

WWE RAW after WrestleMania is often celebrated like another massive television event. However, it looks like Triple H would like to continue the tradition of special returns and debuts after the event. According to a recent report, Hunter has massive surprises for the red brand after WrestleMania 39.

Last year, Ezekiel, aka Elias' younger brother, made his debut on the red brand after the event. However, the company lacked exciting debuts or shocking returns, which disappointed fans in-attendance at the RAW after WrestleMania 38.

However, the new regime has taken a few traditions more seriously than the older ones. According to a report from WrestleVotes via Give Me Sport, Triple H is reportedly planning surprises such as a main-roster call-up and a possible return for WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39. Check it out:

"I think you might get one debut. I think you might get Zack Ryder. I think you may get an NXT call-up, but I don't think five, six or seven people are showing up because there's just not reality. If you bring in 10 people to a roster that can't even use everybody already, you have to look at what you are doing?" (H/T Give Me Sport)

The report also states that the company will stay close to the ongoing storylines after the event and Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder) could possibly return to the company after the event.

Triple H reportedly wanted to scrap a major WWE title from the main roster

Last year, Vince McMahon made sure that the company had only one world championship as he made Roman Reigns unify the WWE and Universal Championship after he beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

However, Triple H is allegedly not a fan of the Blue (formerly red) world title, which was introduced under the old regime. According to a report from Fight Fans, the Game wanted to scrap the Universal Championship at one point. Check it out:

“HHH suggested retiring the [Universal] Championship at one time; he really doesn’t like the title,” a source told Fight Fans.

The WWE Universe has criticized the recently introduced world championship on several occasions and it will be interesting to see if Triple H decides to bring back a former world title instead of the Universal Championship.

