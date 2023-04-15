Date for the 2023 WWE Draft officially revealed

WWE has officially revealed the date and location for this year's Draft.

Last week on SmackDown, Triple H made his return to the blue brand and announced the return of the Draft. He stated that this year's one will be bigger, and everyone will be eligible. He also said that it will "change the game."

As usual, tag teams could be broken up during the draft, as they'd be on different brands. Montez Ford could end up moving to SmackDown while his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins could remain on RAW.

On the blue brand this week, it was announced during the show that the WWE Draft will begin on SmackDown in two weeks and will continue on RAW the following week.

This means the Draft will take place before WWE Backlash, the next premium live event. There are currently no matches confirmed for the show, but Cody Rhodes is expected to collide with Brock Lesnar.

Bad Bunny will host the event, and he too could end up having a match. It'll be interesting to see where each superstar will end up during the Draft. Monday Night RAW could end up being Roman Reigns' new home once again.

Which star would you like to see switch brands? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes