What injury did WWE star Indi Hartwell suffer? Revealing photos show the gruesome extent

Indi Hartwell injured herself during the triple threat NXT Women’s Championship match against Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez on April 25. There were reports that WWE considered putting the title on Stratton at NXT Spring Breakin’ after Hartwell's injury.

For those wondering about the nature of Indi Hartwell’s injury, the Australian posted a graphic photo on her Instagram Story of the ankle bruise. The NXT Superstar also shared photos of herself wearing a walking boot to help her walk after her nasty injury.

WWE cameras filmed the moment Indi Hartwell’s injury occurred. Apparently, the 26-year-old superstar failed to adjust herself in time to catch Tiffany Stratton off the top rope. You can check out the clip from the NXT Spring Breakin’ match below.

The match was reportedly adjusted to allow Indi to carry her spots. Despite the injury, the superstar went the distance and successfully retained her NXT Women’s Championship against two of the best women on the roster.

Indi was drafted to RAW as part of the WWE Draft 2023 last week on SmackDown. The NXT Superstar was announced as a draft pick by WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg to the disbelief of Shawn Michaels.

Indi Hartwell vacates NXT Women’s Championship

Indi appeared in the main event of NXT this week. The Australian walked to the ring on a crutch. She talked about her journey in WWE, noting that she had made great friends along the way. She also referenced her ankle sprain during the promo.

Indi said she didn’t want her title reign to come crashing down with the injury and that was the reason she chose to complete the match. She then vacated the championship, announcing that a new champion will be determined at NXT Battleground.

Indi kissed the belt goodbye and tried to figure out how to get outside the ring. Dexter Lumis emerged from beneath the canvas to a huge pop from the crowd. He then carried his on-screen wife to the back. The segment ended with a brawl between the women’s locker room over the vacant title.

