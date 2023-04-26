NXT Spring Breakin' Results: Champion wiped out; Top Stars kidnapped after gimmick match - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (April 25, 2023)

NXT Spring Breakin' kicked off with a short intro where the superstars were at a spring-themed picnic and hyped tonight's card. We headed ringside, and the first match of the night was the Trunk match between the team of Tony D'Angelo & Stacks and The Pretty Deadly.

NXT Spring Breakin' Results (April 25, 2023): Tony D'Angelo & Stacks vs. The Pretty Deadly

The match kicked off outside the ring as soon as both teams were out, with Tony D and Stacks in control early on. Chairs, wheelbarrows, and trash can lids were all around the ring, while a custom vintage Dodge was parked backstage for the teams to stuff each other inside.

Tony and Stacks beat Pretty Deadly down with trash can lids before setting up a table, but the former tag champs fought back and took the table down. Tony ran one of them over with a wheelbarrow before dumping them both in an inflatable pool filled with balls.

Stacks followed up with a big dive into the ball pit before we headed for a break. Back on NXT, Deadly were in control for a bit before Tony and Stacks beat them down with steel chairs. Tony tossed Stacks into the corner but missed, taking his teammate out.

Stacks was hung up in the corner before Wilson and Prince hit Tony with a suplex on a trashcan. Wilson and Prince hit the Spilt Milk at ringside before dumping stacks in the trunk.

The Deadly dragged Tony to the trunk before Stacks sprayed them with a fire extinguisher. Tony hit one of them with a crowbar and put the other through a table before dumping them in the trunk and driving away.

Result: Tony D'Angelo & Stacks def. The Pretty Deadly

WWE @WWE



What a match!

slams the trunk shut and has taken down



#NXTSpringBreakin' 🤌🤌🤌What a match! #TheFamily slams the trunk shut and has taken down #PrettyDeadly 🤌🤌🤌What a match!#TheFamily slams the trunk shut and has taken down #PrettyDeadly!#NXTSpringBreakin' https://t.co/7W8j16LQlR

Grade: B+

Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase at NXT Spring Breakin'

Chase unloaded on Breakker right off the bat, but Bron came back with a series of spears into the corner. Andre tried to fight back but took a big suplex before sidestepping a Spear, sending Bron into the ring post.

Andre got a leg sweep, but Bron blocked the 'it' kicks before locking in the Steiner Recliner. Chase tapped out instantly, and Bron picked up the easy win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Andre Chase on NXT Spring Breakin'

Grade: C-

Ilja Dragunov was entering the arena when Dijak met him with a big boot and beat him down backstage. Dijak took him down and closed a garage door on his chest before officials came in and helped Ilja.

Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria at NXT Spring Breakin'

Valkyria was in control early on and got a big hip toss before getting a near fall off a springboard move. Back after a break on NXT, Cora got some big moves and slapped Valkyria to taunt her before she was sent outside off a counter.

Valkyria hit a big kick through the ropes before getting a missile dropkick in the ring. Cora kicked out of a suplex before getting a weapon from outside the ring. The ref stopped her and took the weapon away before Cora got a DDT off the distraction for the win.

Result: Cora Jade def. Lyra Valkyria

Grade: B

Tony and Stacks were still driving with the Pretty Deadly in their trunk. The duo woke up in the trunk and were making noise when Stacks got out and shut them up before they resumed their journey.

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Grayson Waller - NXT Championship match at NXT Spring Breakin'

Hayes got some big moves early on and countered a move on the ropes before getting a suplex. Waller went outside and tossed a steel chair to distract the ref before beating Trick Williams down at ringside with another chair.

Waller caught Hayes in a Boston Crab before we learned that Williams was carried off ringside during a break. Hayes came back with a DDT and got a near fall before dodging the rolling cutter.

Waller got the rolling cutter on the next try, and Hayes rolled out of the ring before he could be pinned. Waller set the champ up on the announcers' desk and got an elbow drop from the top rope before getting a near fall in the ring.

Waller tried for the cutter again but got caught up on the ropes. Hayes came back with a kick to the head and Nothing But Net before picking up the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Grayson Waller to retain the NXT Championship

Grade: A-

After the match, Hayes called Bron out and challenged him to a title match at Battlegrounds. Breakker's music hit, but he came out from behind and hit Williams with a spear before locking in the recliner.

Once Trick was down, Bron went after Hayes and speared him through a wall.

Backstage, Joe Gacy challenged Joe Coffey to a match where if Gacy wins, The Dyad gets another tag team title shot. If Joe wins, The Dyad won't receive a title shot as long as Gallus are champions.

Brooks Jensen & Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley & Josh Briggs at NXT Spring Breakin'

Briggs and Jensen kicked off the match, and the latter was sent outside before Kiana tagged herself in. Henley came in and took some kicks before Kiana took her into the corner.

Henley got a kick and was about to hit a big move, but Jensen got in the way. Briggs came in with a baseball slide and took Jensen out before he and Henley cleared the ring, and we headed for a break.

Back after the break on NXT, Briggs was beating his former best friend up before Kiana distracted him, and Henley attacked her at ringside. Jensen came back with a kick off the counter before Briggs took him down again.

Henley was taken out at ringside by James before the latter tossed in her bag to Jensen in the ring. Jensen tried to attack Briggs but hit James instead, taking her out. Off the distraction, Briggs got a lariat and picked up the win.

Result: Fallon Henley & Josh Briggs def. Brooks Jensen & Kiana James

WWE @WWE



Real ones got your back



#NXTSpringBreakin' Real ones got your back @BrooksJensenWWE , keep your head up! 💔💔💔Real ones got your back @BrooksJensenWWE, keep your head up! #NXTSpringBreakin' https://t.co/NFH3UKTGh0

After the match, James was about to slap Jensen and tell him that she never loved him before walking off. Briggs came in behind him before the two were back to being friends once more.

Grade: B

We saw hidden-camera-style footage of Sol Ruca getting attacked from earlier in the day.

Oro Mensah vs. Oba Femi at NXT Spring Breakin'

Femi had control of the match early on and was tossing Mensah around the ring. Femi hit some big tackles and lifted Mensah with one hand before sending him outside.

Back in the ring, Oro came back with some elbows and clotheslines before getting a top rope kick. Fermi took Mensah down and hit a big powerbomb before picking up the win.

Result: Oba Femi def. Oro Mensah

Grade: D

Gigi Dolin came up to the announcers' desk and said that next week she will face Jacy Jayne, and her brother will be at ringside.

WWE @WWE



just hijacked the show to send a message to



#NXTSpringBreakin' Woah! @gigidolin_wwe just hijacked the show to send a message to @jacyjaynewwe Woah!@gigidolin_wwe just hijacked the show to send a message to @jacyjaynewwe 😳#NXTSpringBreakin' https://t.co/MmMjRd0EJC

Indi Hartwell (c) vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton - NXT Women’s Championship match at NXT Spring Breakin'

The champ was sent outside early on as Stratton and Perez fought it out in the ring. Indi came back, and Roxanne hit a big double move before clearing the ring and hitting two big dives to the outside.

Perez hit a third dive before dragging Indi back inside and getting a near fall off a top rope crossbody. Stratton broke up a pin before dropkicking Indi outside and hitting a moonsault on both opponents.

Indi may have hurt herself off the move since we saw the medical team step in and take her aside for a bit as the match went on. Indi limped her way back into the ring after a bit and got a spinebuster on Stratton, but Perez broke it up.

Stratton got a moonsault on Perez in the ring, but Hartwell dragged her outside before she could get the pin. Indi went for the pin herself after an elbow to the back of the head of Perez and picked up the win.

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

Grade: B+

Elsewhere, we saw Tony D and Stacks at a river bank, and the trunk of their car was empty, hinting at the fact that they sent Pretty Deadly into the water before driving off as NXT went off the air.

Episode rating: B+

We got some great title matches while Carmelo Hayes was wiped out tonight on NXT Spring Breakin'. We got a big debut as well, while Ilja Dragunov faced a brutal attack backstage.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes