Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • WWE NXT Live Results (May 2, 2023) Joe Gacy battles Joe Coffey for Joe supremacy
Live

WWE NXT Live Results (May 2, 2023) Joe Gacy battles Joe Coffey for Joe supremacy

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 03, 2023 06:56 IST

Check out the NXT Live Results here!

topic-thumbnail

06:56 (IST)3 MAY 2023

06:53 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Ivy Nile storms off from backstage because Ava interjected herself into the match. So the Creeds expect title shots via losses. Ok. At least Gacy made a deal to get his boys a title shot instead of pouting and expecting shots to be given out for no reason. After that match, Dani Palmer gets ready for her match. Tank Ledger and Hank Walker hype her up as she heads to the ring. Oba Femi quietly walks in and Tank and Hank say he should watch her debut match.

06:51 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Coffey hits a belly-to-back suplex for a two-count. Coffey lands a shot to the gut of Gacy before hitting a Missile Dropkick. He hits a move in the corner followed by a clothesline. He pins Gacy but Rip Fowler puts Gacy's leg on the ropes. All heck breaks loose with Jagger Reid jumping in the ring to distract the ref, it also leads Ava to get in the ring and fake getting hit by Coffey. Gacy then hits his springboard clothesline to pick up the win.
Result - Joe Gacy wins Joe supremacy by defeating Joe Coffey by pin.

06:48 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Coffey draws first blood with a crossbody for a near fall. Gacy gets a back full of knees when going for a Senton. He manages to land a Uranage for a near fall. And because it's a tag team match with the titles in proximity, we have to see a quick shot of the Creeds watching the match.

06:41 (IST)3 MAY 2023

06:40 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Before their title match, we go back to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter saying they can be the only team in NXT because they've been a team for four years, which is longer than Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have been a team.

06:39 (IST)3 MAY 2023

After the match, the crowd cheers JD after his final match. Lee hits a suicide dive on Dar before chasing him to the back.

06:38 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Lee hits a sit-out powerbomb for another very near fall. Lee climbs to the top buckle but is dropped when JD hits the ropes. JD hits a Spanish Fly off the top before adding a brainbuster for another very close two-count. JD goes for the Devil Inside but Lee counters it into a Canadian Destroyer. McDonagh falls out of the ring but Lee sends him back into it. Dar tries to deck Lee but Lee kicks him. As he gets back into the ring, JD headbutts him before landing the Devil Inside for the win. Usually, people do the honors on the way out.
Result - JD McDonagh defeats Dragon Lee by pin. 

06:34 (IST)3 MAY 2023

McDonagh tries to win the match via count out but Lee makes it back in the ring in time. The two trade numerous strikes until Lee hits a poisonrana. He goes for a move off the rope but is clotheslined by JD.

06:33 (IST)3 MAY 2023

JD tries to pull Lee's mask off with both on the top buckle. Lee knocks JD off before hitting a flying crossbody. He then hits a Tope Con Giro on the outside with Dar looking on like a weirdo. Lee hits the stomp off the top for a near fall. The two then trade loud chops on the apron before JD hits Lee with a Death Valley Driver on the apron.

06:29 (IST)3 MAY 2023

06:26 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Dragon Lee lands a few more kicks on JD until Noam Dar comes out with the Heritage Cup. JD takes advantage and hits a dropkick to send Lee into the corner. He hangs Lee in the Tree of Woe and goes for a basement kick, but Lee stands up as JD goes into the ring post crotch-first. Lee then sends JD out of the ring with a clothesline.

06:24 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Dragon Lee extends his hand in sportsmanship early on but JD kicks it out of the way. JD moves Lee to the corner and blasts him with a few strikes. Lee responds with a Monkey Flip for a near fall. He adds a sweep and a kick to the chest in the corner on McDonagh.

06:20 (IST)3 MAY 2023

06:18 (IST)3 MAY 2023

We then head to Fallon's bar as Briggs, Brooks, and Fallon Henley are commiserating over their win last week. Brooks tries to apologize but they say he doesn't have to. He then says thank you and gives Fallon some business advice about the land that the bar is on. It's worth a lot of money and could set Fallon's family up for life. Two random ladies are next to Brooks at the bar and ask him if he wants to have a drink with them but he politely declines.

06:15 (IST)3 MAY 2023

After the match, Axiom extends his hand to help Scrypts up but he decks him. Axiom rips off the mask, hopefully ending this charade.

06:14 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Axiom goes for the Golden Ratio but Scrypts rolls under it. He goes to the top for a 450 move but is met with a superkick. Axiom lands the Golden Ratio kick for the win.
Result - Axiom defeats Scrypts by pin.

06:13 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Axiom fights back with a dropkick and a suplex. He goes for a move off the top rope but is hit with a dropkick on the downswing. Scrypts goes for a move but gets blasted with a jumping knee from Axiom.

06:11 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Scrypts blindsides Axiom again but Axiom outclasses his opponent with an armbar submission. It's broken up when Scrypts slides under the ropes. He hits a flipping kick off the announce table on Axiom. The two climb to the top with Scrypts hitting a picturesque moonsault for two.

06:05 (IST)3 MAY 2023

06:04 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Jacy beats on Gigi some more after the match is over, sending her into the steel steps.

06:03 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Gigi kicks Jayne's head into the steel steps. She high-fives her brother before heading back into the ring. As Dolin tries to get back into the ring, Jayne kicks Gigi and lands a spinning Cartwheel Kick for the win. She must have been busted open when her head was in the steel steps.
Result - Jacy Jayne defeats Gigi Dolin by pin.

06:01 (IST)3 MAY 2023

The action quickly spills to the outside with Jacy hitting a Cannonball on Gigi. She mocks Miles after the move. Gigi goes for a half-and-half suplex but Jacy counters out and hits a superkick. Gigi hits her own kicks for a near fall. What if Miles turns on his sister????

05:54 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Up next is Gigi Dolin taking on Jacy Jayne with Gigi's brother Miles in the front row.

05:54 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Mac Mitchell interviews JD McDonagh ahead of his final NXT match against Dragon Lee. He says he's bringing a 21-year-old chip on his shoulder to RAW. He is interrupted by Noam Dar who wants JD to hurt Dragon Lee tonight. JD calls Noam a slimy man who never gave him a shot at the Heritage Cup.

05:52 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Trick says that Bron is just mad that the people never loved him as much as they love TrickMelo. Trick says he's gonna knock the tan off of Bron and make him black and blue. Bron proposes a match for next week's episode.

05:51 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Bron "Lost His Smile" Breakker interrupts Trick to say that he speared both men last week but that only Trick is here. Bron wants to humiliate Melo in front of his home state and family.

05:49 (IST)3 MAY 2023

We get a pre-title match promo from NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. They say they're taking the titles to SmackDown. Trick says that Melo is still banged up from last week's attack. Trick says he and Melo went to the same high school, but that might be WWE canon, and not real.

05:46 (IST)3 MAY 2023

05:42 (IST)3 MAY 2023

05:41 (IST)3 MAY 2023

As Bate holds Lee's hand up, he sets his eyes on the title.

05:40 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Both men climb to the top buckle with Lee landing off a backflip. Gulak lands a flying clothesline off the top for a two-count. The two trade strikes until Lee gets a brief spot of control. He goes for a German Suplex but Drew holds onto the ropes. Lee hits him with a suicide dive. Gulak gets into the ring but Dempsey pulls him from the apron. Tyler Bate hesitates but evens the odds with a flying uppercut. Lee gets back into the ring and hits the Cardiac Kick on Gulak for the win.
Result - Wes Lee defeats Drew Gualk by pin.

05:36 (IST)3 MAY 2023

Lee lands a shotgun kick to Gulak's chest right off the bat. Gulak retreats to the outside. Dempsey distracts Lee by getting on the apron, allowing Gulak to sneak up on Lee. Gulak gets a near fall. Vic says this is Lee's fourth defense this month, which is more than Roman Reigns this year.

05:33 (IST)3 MAY 2023

The North American title match will start things off as Wes Lee defends his title against Drew Gulak. As promised, Tyler Bate comes out to be in his corner.

05:31 (IST)3 MAY 2023

What will the fallout be from the 2023 WWE Draft? Will new faces/Champions emerge?? If so, how big of an impact will they have??? Stay tuned with Sportskeeda to find out!!
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online