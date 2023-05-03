WWE NXT Live Results (May 2, 2023) Joe Gacy battles Joe Coffey for Joe supremacy

Check out the NXT Live Results here!
Four roots. One Tree.— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2023
It was a chaotic ending, but @JoeGacy gets the win and now #TheDyad get a Tag Team Title opportunity!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ZOltt9wASd
Ouchtown, population you bro! 😬@jd_mcdonagh #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hHbxLkRLbS— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2023
Mask on, nah, mask off.@Axiom_WWE just exposed @scryptswwe! 😳#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6Ffcen8S5z— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2023
🍿🍿🍿@bronbreakkerwwe and @_trickwilliams just set the stage for what could be a MASSIVE matchup next week!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ktcGXWSqkb— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2023
Another one.@WesLee_WWE takes down @DrewGulak to retain his title and continue his incredible run as North American Champion!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/z48tMaOdbI— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 3, 2023
And THAT is why #TylerBate is here!@WesLee_WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gKWb6BBGN2— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2023