What is the secret behind Tiffany Stratton's flexibility? Going beyond her WWE roots

Tiffany Stratton is one of the rising stars of WWE NXT. She is continuously improving her in-ring capabilities, but it's hard to deny the talent she already possesses in various skills like flexibility and strength. As it turns out, she already has prior experience to enhance some of her qualities.

Tiffany Stratton's flexibility is due to her many years of training and competition in gymnastics. Prior to her WWE journey in 2021, she was active in various gymnast competitions under her real name Jessica Woynilko.

She competed in the Winter Classic, Colorado Springs, Elite Challenge, and Battle Creek competitions. At the 2016 USA Gymnastics Championships, the WWE star placed third in the double-mini and seventh on the trampoline. Aside from this, she also placed second in the double mini during that year's 2016 Winter Classic.

Tiffany Stratton was announced as part of the new WWE recruits in 2021. She made her NXT debut in December of the same year, successfully defeating Fallon Henley in the process.

She is set to compete in a triple threat match at the upcoming Spring Breakin' show for the NXT Women's Championship. She is set to face Roxanne Perez and current champion Indi Hartwell.

Is Tiffany Stratton ready for a WWE main roster call-up?

The 23-year-old is slowly but surely showcasing her skills on the developmental brand every chance she gets. Due to her continuous efforts, she earned a spot in a title match. Still, the NXT star stated that there is still a lot to learn.

While on Busted Open Radio, Tiffany Stratton stated that she wants to stay with the developmental brand to continuously work on her skills. Still, she remains ready if a call-up does happen. During the interview, Tiffany also noted that she wanted to improve her in-ring selling and psychology.

“I definitely think for my career, I would like to stay a little longer and hone in on my wrestling skills before getting called up,” Stratton said. “But if I do get the call up, I’m ready. I will make the most of it, I will rise to the occasion, I’ll be ready.” [H/T Wrestling Observer]

With the WWE Draft 2023 fast approaching, it looks like Stratton is one of the names from the developmental brand that won't be called up just yet. Still, the superstar is definitely looking to maximize her time at NXT to become a better performer.

