Rising WWE Superstar wants a major showdown against Trish Stratus at WrestleMania

Trish Stratus recently made a shocking return to WWE to assist Lita and Becky Lynch during their match against Damage CTRL. Several women in the locker room are looking for a singles match against the Hall of Famer, including rising NXT star Tiffany Stratton.

After weeks of losing to Damage CTRL, Becky Lynch decided to even the numbers and brought back WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus to assist her against the heinous trio. Lita and Lynch were successfully able to beat and win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Meanwhile, Stratus decided to come out of retirement for another run against the trio at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Tiffany Stratton revealed that she would like to face Stratus in a match at WrestleMania down the line. Check it out:

"Anybody? Trish Stratus, for sure. I'm very excited as Trish is such a role model and I look up to her. She made women's wrestling back then and I'm so looking forward to this match. It's going to be awesome." (From 15:15 to 15:45)

It will be interesting to see if Stratus and Stratton ever get inside the squared circle for a match in the future.

Trish Stratus will return to WWE WrestleMania for the first time in 12 years

During the Attitude Era, Trish Stratus was known as one of the top women in the company and created several notable moments in the company's history at a time when female competitors were given less screen time.

After her retirement from active competition, she began to make sporadic appearances for the company. In 2011, she returned to WrestleMania and won a mixed tag team match as she teamed up with Snooki and John Morrison.

Last month, she returned to television for the first time in months to assist Becky Lynch and Lita against Damage CTRL. Later, the trio challenged Bayley and her stablemates to a match at WrestleMania 39.

It will be interesting to watch Stratus wrestle for the first time since 2019 when she faced Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam that year. Stratus is also returning to the Showcase of the Immortals for the first time in 12 years.

What are your thoughts on Trish Stratus' return? Sound off in the comment section below.

