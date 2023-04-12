When is NXT Spring Breakin' 2023? Insight into potential match card so far

It has been revealed that NXT Spring Breakin' will be the next special event for the developmental brand. In the main event of the match card, a Fatal Four-Way match determined the top contender to earn a title match against NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, with Grayson Waller claiming his shot.

Two weeks from now, the event will replace a regular episode with a special edition on April 25. Hayes also participated in last year's Spring Breakin' when he opened the show with a Triple Threat match between Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa for the NXT North American Championship.

Below is the updated card with speculated matchups for Spring Breakin' 2023:

Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller — NXT Championship Match

Cora Jade vs. Indi Hartwell — Women's Championship

Duke Hudson vs. Chase

Tony D'Angelo and Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo vs. Pretty Deadly

Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin

With only the main event confirmed, information regarding the other matches is still unconfirmed and should develop further in the coming weeks before the event.

Why is Cora Jade on a rampage against the NXT Women's division?

Cora Jade made a fierce entrance last week after attacking Indi Hartwell following her successful title defense. It was reported that she suffered an undisclosed injury, leading to her absence from recent programming. Her last appearance on TV was during the Women's Battle Royal on January 10, 2023, where she was eliminated.

On April 4, Tiffany Straton came out backstage to stare down Indi Hartwell, but Jade used this distraction to ambush the newly-crowned women's champion. She then picked up the belt and posed for the WWE Universe before throwing it down onto Hartwell and making her way out of the ring.

The resident mean girl already had a shot at the women's championship once recently when she challenged Roxanne Perez during a live event in Fort Pierce, Florida. Unfortunately, she was unable to overcome Perez at the time and was rarely seen until her return.

Many fans believe Cora Jade to have main roster qualities, but first, she'll need to prove herself in the coming weeks as she keeps her eyes on the women's championship. With the WWE Draft inching closer, who knows what could be in store for Jade in the coming weeks?

