Update on when the next WWE Draft will take place - Reports

WWE is entering its most important time of the year as the card for WrestleMania 39 is starting to take shape.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Asuka will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Charlotte and Rhea Ripley will meet once again in a rematch from WrestleMania 36. Several other matches are rumored to be on the card and will likely be added in the next couple of weeks.

The episode of RAW after WrestleMania is typically regarded as one of the better episodes of the red brand each year. According to Xero News, this year's RAW after WrestleMania may be more eventful than usual.

Xero News took to Twitter to report that WWE is planning to hold a draft shortly after the biggest show of the year. Also noted, the company may want to wait until after WrestleMania Backlash:

"From a source: Draft will be either a week or two after Mania however some want to wait until after Backlash to get rematches out the way etc," tweeted Xero News.

Xero News @NewsXero From a source:



Draft will be either a week or two after Mania however some want to wait until after Backlash to get rematches out the way etc. From a source: Draft will be either a week or two after Mania however some want to wait until after Backlash to get rematches out the way etc.

Vince Russo questions if WWE still has a brand split

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is seemingly in favor of a draft or a superstar shake-up happening soon.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the 62-year-old noted that superstars are consistently being booked on both weekly television shows. Russo wondered if the WWE writers could answer if there was still a brand split in the company:

"I would love to take people like Hannibal, I would love to take all the comments we're getting tonight, I swear to God, and sit in a creative room with them and ask them every one of these things and get an explanation. I can't imagine, like with what Hannibal is asking here, I can't imagine how they would answer that. I can't imagine. What do they say to that, Chris? Yeah it's a network thing, creative liberty!" said Russo. (46:46-47:21)

dani! 160 @MONEMILLIONS paul heyman paying tribute to the 2004 wwe draft paul heyman paying tribute to the 2004 wwe draft https://t.co/kYNfnXuQMn

Despite the brand split not being taken all that seriously nowadays, the WWE Draft can still provide some excitement for fans. It will be interesting to see which superstars switch brands in the months ahead, or if Chelsea Green ever officially gets assigned to RAW or SmackDown.

Who would you like to see get a fresh start on RAW or SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes