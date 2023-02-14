Recently returned WWE Superstar still not assigned to a brand by Triple H

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has made some positive changes to the product since gaining power in the company. Many fans have embraced The Game's vision for the product and are excited about the future of WWE.

Triple H has brought back several superstars that were released under the previous regime and provided them with another opportunity. Chelsea Green returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match and has already made an impact.

Her new character has been lauded backstage, and fans enjoy her constant complaints to WWE Official Adam Pearce. Chelsea appeared on both RAW and SmackDown last week, and some fans are wondering which brand's roster she is a part of.

The Twitter account "Female Locker Room" noted that Chelsea Green is in town for tonight's RAW in Brooklyn and does not have a brand logo on her superstar profile page.

Usually, a logo for either RAW or SmackDown typically appears above the superstar's name on the promotion's website.

Green worked Chelsea Green is in town and expected to appear on #WWERAW tonight.Green worked #SMACKDOWN last week, and currently does not have a specified brand on her Superstar profile. Chelsea Green is in town and expected to appear on #WWERAW tonight. Green worked #SMACKDOWN last week, and currently does not have a specified brand on her Superstar profile. https://t.co/tVyySZJFmW

Chelsea Green threatens to report WWE RAW star to Triple H

Chelsea Green's new character is insufferable and wildly entertaining.

The 31-year-old was put in a match against Asuka last week on the red brand after she kept complaining to WWE Official Adam Pearce about not being treated like a star. Asuka easily defeated Green and took to Twitter the following day to boast about it.

Green was infuriated by The Empress of Tomorrow's social media activity and threatened to report the former champion to Triple H. She added that Asuka will be dealing with the repercussions of social media posts, but nothing has come to fruition.

"I am sending this directly to HHH. You will be dealing with the repercussions of this, Asuka. Mark my words!!!!" tweeted Chelsea.

Many fans hope Chelsea will continue appearing on RAW and SmackDown weekly as they find her conversations with Adam Peace entertaining. It will be interesting to see how the company utilizes Green on television moving forward.

