"It was Triple H that called me" - 34-year-old former champion details how he returned to WWE

Triple H has called back a number of previously released superstars to WWE since taking over the creative responsibilities from Vince McMahon. One of the superstars he brought back was Bronson Reed.

The former NXT North American Champion was released from the company in August 2021. He plied his trade in other promotions like NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling before making a return to the Stamford-based promotion in December 2022.

He made a surprise return to help The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a ladder match on RAW. Bronson Reed sat down with Corey Graves on Out of Character and detailed how his return to WWE transpired.

"I was actually here at home and it was Triple H that called me. So I always had a great relationship with him and at the time I was working with New Japan Pro Wrestling and it looked like I could do one of two things, I could have signed on with them, stay longer or I could have came back to WWE and I sent a text to Hunter just to see if he was interested and he was and so he set up a time to call me, called me, and we had a great chat about about everything, not just coming back to WWE, but wrestling in general, what I've been doing and yeah, it just felt right," Bronson Reed said. (22:55 - 23:34)

Bronson Reed informed Triple H about his ambitions in WWE

The Australian star continued during the same interview, explaining what he intended to accomplish in the global wrestling juggernaut upon his return to the company.

"It felt like, okay, this is the move that I need to make and I had said to Hunter, you know, I didn't get to do those things like Royal Rumble, a WrestleMania, or an Elimination Chamber. These are the things that I wanted to be able to do, so I'm very happy that I'm back to be able to do those things," Bronson Reed said. (23:35 - 23:51)

Bronson Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler on RAW to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship. He will be joined by Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Austin Theory, Johnny Gargano, and Damien Priest.

