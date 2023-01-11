Former WWE head writer Vince Russo wants an explanation from the creative team on why RAW and SmackDown stars have been appearing on opposite brands despite there being a brand split.

Under the Triple H regime, there have been a lot of crossover appearances from superstars between the two brands without any explanation. After Braun Strowman returned to the company, he showed up on the red brand several times despite being assigned to the blue brand. On RAW this week, Solo Sikoa faced Dolph Ziggler although The Enforcer is part of SmackDown. Uncle Howdy also made his RAW debut during the show.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, a viewer in the chat by the name of Hannibal Miles asked Vince Russo whether there is no more brand split. The latter responded by saying that he wishes he could ask the same question to WWE's creative team and find out what their response would be.

"I would love to take people like Hannibal, I would love to take all the comments we're getting tonight, I swear to God, and sit in a creative room with them and ask them every one of these things and get an explanation. I can't imagine, like with what Hannibal is asking here, I can't imagine how they would answer that. I can't imagine. What do they say to that, Chris? Yeah it's a network thing, creative liberty!" said Russo. (46:46-47:21)

Should WWE get rid of the brand split?

The brand extension was resurrected in the summer of 2016, and has been active ever since. WWE later introduced the Wild Card Rule which allowed several stars to show up on RAW and SmackDown and vice versa despite not being assigned to the brand.

The Superstar Shake-Up was also introduced, and was similar to the draft. Certain stars are still allowed to show up on different brands, such as Roman Reigns, The Usos and Damage CTRL, as they hold titles that can be defended on both brands.

Over the years, a number of fans have called for WWE to get rid of the brand split, but there are currently no plans for the company to do so. This means that it isn't going away anytime soon.

