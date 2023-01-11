Create

Roxanne Perez to defend her NXT Women's Championship in a triple-threat match at Vengeance Day

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 11, 2023 10:06 AM IST
Roxanne Perez now has two challengers for her title
Roxanne Perez will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Toxic Attraction in a triple-threat match at Vengeance Day.

At New Year's Evil this week, a 20-woman battle royal match was held in the main event to determine the next challenger for the women's title. Cora Jade, Lash Legend, Indi Hartwell, and Lyra Valkyria were among those who competed in the match. After the bell rang, Jade was immediately eliminated.

Tatum Paxley was the next person to get sent out of the match. Lash Legend threw Amari Miller over the top rope while Sol Ruca avoided elimination by walking on her hands back to the ring.

.@SolRucaWWE are you kidding me?!?!#WWENXT #NewYearsEvil https://t.co/ENDXCTgMh1

Valentina Feroz was sent out by Thea Hail; Indi Hartwell took Lash Legend out, and Valkyria eliminated Kiana James as Zoey Stark tossed Dani Palmer on top of both Lash and James.

The final four competitors were Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, Alba Fyre, and Lyra. Alba was eliminated by Lyra, and Cora Jade came out to attack the latter, but she avoided it. Toxic Attraction then kicked her off the apron and celebrated in the ring.

After a controversial ending, @jacyjaynewwe AND @gigidolin_wwe are your Battle Royal winners......it will be a Triple Threat Match for the #WWENXT Women's Title at NXT #VengeanceDay!#NewYearsEvil https://t.co/kVhZB6b58f

At first, it seemed like Jacy would eliminate herself, but she attacked Gigi instead. The duo began fighting each other, and they ended up falling out of the ring at the same time.

They were both declared the winners and will face Roxanne Perez in a triple-threat match at NXT Vengeance Day for the women's title.

Do you think Roxanne Perez will retain her title? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Angana Roy
