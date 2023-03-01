Which current WWE star has Tiffany Stratton recently been spotted with? Fans believe they are in a relationship

WWE NXT star Tiffany Stratton was recently spotted working out with a colleague. This has sparked speculation from fans that the NXT star could be dating a member of a top tag team on SmackDown.

Stratton debuted on NXT in December 2021. The former Olympic gymnast has been praised for her athletic abilities and has also risen to the top of the NXT roster. Complementing her performance is her gimmick, where she comes off as an arrogant heel.

Social media is buzzing with the possibility of the Buff Barbie Doll's potential relationship. She was recently spotted with Ludwig Kaiser. The Imperium member is currently part of the SmackDown roster and performs as part of a trio, also involving Giovanni Vinci and Intercontinental Champion Gunther. In an Instagram post dated February 20, Ludwig Kaiser clicked himself posing in the gym with Tiffany Stratton in the background.

Speculation of Tiffany Stratton dating Ludwig Kaiser began to circulate in late 2022. They were seen having dinner alongside Gunther and Jinny ahead of a WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Despite no confirmation from either star, it has not stopped the fans from coming to their own conclusions.

Stratton has been a regular feature at the top of the NXT women's division, having won against Katana Chance on the latest episode of the show. Several fans believe she will end Roxanne Perez's title reign. The NXT Women's Champion is currently scheduled to face Meiko Satomura at Roadblock.

Who is NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton's dream opponent?

The youngster has put on impressive displays of agility and execution inside the ring. Her finisher, a split-legged corkscrew moonsault, showcases the immense potential she has as a high-flyer.

Tiffany Stratton is only at the beginning of her wrestling journey. Yet, the developmental brand has honed her skills, and she may find herself in the next main roster call-up soon. She also dreams of fighting multi-time women's champion Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on El Brunch de WWE, Stratton revealed that she would love to face The Queen.

"Charlotte Flair, I would love to have a match with her." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Given that Flair is arguably the biggest female star in the company, this comes as no surprise. She is currently scheduled to fight Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes