NXT Roadblock is next week, and the Tuesday Night Special event looks loaded! With no more shows left for the brand, it seems that the card has been finalized.

While only one championship will be defended at the event, it doesn't mean the other champions are taking the night off. Tag team champions Gallus will meet former champions Pretty Deadly in the ring for a face-to-face confrontation. At the moment, no official match has been made.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker is also in action, as he'll team up with The Creed Brothers to battle Indus Sher and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Of course, the most important match on the card is the women's championship match, where Roxanne Perez faces her biggest challenge in Meiko Satomura.

Below is the full card of matches made for NXT Roadblock.

Dijak vs. Tony D'Angelo w/Stacks in a Jailhouse Street Fight

Andre Chase w/Chase U vs. Joe Gacy w/Schism

Jacy Jane vs. Gigi Dolin

Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers and Bron Breakker

NXT Women's Championship Match: Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

The most anticipated moment from Roadblock might not be a match at all.

Shawn Michaels and Grayson Waller in NXT: The story so far

After Grayson Waller's first NXT Championship opportunity against Bron Breakker at New Year's Evil, the Australian Loudmouth vented his frustrations to Shawn Michaels, the man in charge of the Tuesday night show.

When Waller failed to capture the title again, he got in the face of the Heartbreak Kid during the Vengeance Day post-show conference call.

Waller has blamed Michaels for his shortcomings lately, stating that NXT's current authority figure hasn't shown him the respect he's earned over his time on the brand. After weeks of antagonizing him, Waller finally got under the skin of the Hall of Famer.

After Shawn Michaels announced on Twitter that he'd be on the Grayson Waller Effect next week, Waller posted a response to get one last shot off.

"Just wanted to say thank you for the night off and for finally getting back to me! So now next week at Roadblock we can sit down face-to-face in the biggest episode of the Grayson Waller Effect of all time! But I don't know which version of Mr. Michaels is going to show up. Are we going to see the Heartbreak Kid one more time, or are we gonna see the same old corporate stooge in a suit and a cowboy hat that we've had to deal with the last few years?"

Grayson Waller finished the video response by telling HBK not to make him pull the legend out of retirement again.

Will the Showstopper be the one staring Grayson Waller in the eyes? Will we see Shawn Michaels wrestle again shortly? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes