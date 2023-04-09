Nike x Run The Jewels sneaker pack: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label, is collaborating with the American super hip-hop duo Run The Jewels to launch a two-piece sneaker pack. The swoosh label's iconic sub-label for skateboarding, the Nike SB, will give two sneaker models a makeover by Run The Jewels.

The collaborative duo will refashion the SB Dunk High and SB Dunk Low sneaker models. Both the sneaker models come clad in a vibrant makeover featuring pink and blue hues.

The Nike x Run The Jewels two-piece collaborative sneaker pack, featuring SB Dunk High and Low, will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on April 20, 2023.

The upcoming Nike x Run The Jewels collection features a vibrant makeover of SB Dunk High and SB Dunk Low sneaker models

The upcoming Nike x Run The Jewels collaborative collection features vibrant makeover of SB Dunk High and SB Dunk Low sneaker models (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label is a leading sportswear label known for its high-profile collaborations with brands and artists such as Off-White, Louis Vuitton, A Ma Maniere, Supreme, Drake, Billie Eilish, and more. In 2023, the skateboarding line is focusing upon expanding its collaborative catalog by launching multiple collaborations with labels such as Fly Streetwear, Jarritos, Jordan, and more.

The latest collaborative partner of the skateboarding line is the popular duo Run The Jewels, who have joined hands for a two-piece SB Dunk sneaker model collection. The Dunk silhouette debuted with the Swoosh label in 1985 as part of the basketball line. The Peter Moore-designed sneaker model was quick to reach new heights in the sneaker market for its clean look and functional construct.

The sneaker model garnered a lot of popularity due to its two-toned color scheme and NCAA-themed makeover. It has been adopted in many silhouettes, including low-top, mid-top, high-top, remastered, and the SB Dunk, the lattermost being introduced by the swoosh label's skateboarding sub-label in 2002.

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Thoughts ? Nike SB Dunk High x Run The JewelsThoughts ? Nike SB Dunk High x Run The Jewels 💕💍 Thoughts ? https://t.co/cNptq7MJax

The official site of the swoosh label introduces the SB Dunk sneaker model as,

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

The sneaker pack's first offering is the Dunk High in an "Active Pink and Black" color scheme, and the makeover is an ode to RTJ's fourth album. The base of the sneaker comes constructed out of a black leather base, which contrasts with the active pink-hued pony hair overlays.

The SB Dunk High in "Active Pink and Black" color scheme further features 3-D swoosh and dubrae details, and the look is finished off with jeweled patterned swoosh logos on both medial and lateral profiles. The sneaker model will retail for $140.

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Would you cop this pair ? Nike SB Dunk Low x Run The Jewels 🤩Would you cop this pair ? Nike SB Dunk Low x Run The Jewels 🤩👅 Would you cop this pair ? https://t.co/JJT33W5Vjt

The second pair of sneakers in the collection is SB Dunk Low, which comes clad in a "Deep Royal Blue/Active Pink/Blue Chill" color scheme. The base of the shoe appears in UNC Blue, which contrasts with deep royal blue and blue chill overlays.

Branding details and toe boxes are also fashioned in blue chill hues, and the look is finished off with pink swooshes. The pair can be availed via Nike and select retailers for $120.

Poll : 0 votes