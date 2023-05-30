Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Gold Navy" shoes: Everything we know so far 

The Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to offer a limitless canvas for customization possibilities because of its innovative hues, unusual textures, and wide range of material options. This is also true of the most recent version, which features a distinctive combination of mesh, leather, and suede that creates an intriguing contrast in color and feel. The latest mixed-material variant of the silhouette is wrapped up in a White, Navy, and Gold color scheme.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “White Gold Navy” shoes are expected to step into the footwear world in the coming weeks of 2023. Although the drop dates and pricing details are kept under wraps by the Swoosh label, these low-top sneakers will be sold by the online as well as the physical outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of other retail vendors.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “White Gold Navy” shoes are composed of mixed-materials

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

This year, the Swoosh label extends its festivities past the 40th anniversary of one of its iconic Nike Air Force 1s in 2022 by launching a number of new colors and styles nearly every week. The label produced numerous colorations, including partnership releases, GRs, and PEs. The joint initiatives in particular significantly improved the shoe type's 40th milestone.

The brand is carrying on the history with a brand-new "White Gold Navy" version of the style that will be introduced in the following weeks of 2023, after cooperating with firms like Louis Vuitton, UNDERCOVER, Billie Eilish, and Off-White to launch numerous makeovers in the previous year. On the Swoosh's page, the following information is provided regarding the history and development of the classic silhouette:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The upcming design has a solid base made of tumbled white leather, which gives the entire look a neutral backdrop. This has a modest suede overlay that is present on the toppings and tongue tags, balancing the textures. The bold use of strongly textured navy leathers for the Swoosh as well as heel overlays, which provide a stark contrast to the softer components of the design, breaks away from traditional styles.

The forefoot mini-Swoosh and the rear branding both include golden thread, a luxurious touch that ups the shoe's attractiveness. Details are crucial in this version. At the laces and liners, subtle cream accents are introduced delicately, balancing the contrast between the strong blue and neutral tones.

Meanwhile, the rubber outer sole unit and the cream accents on the midsole detail are both enclosed in a crisp white midsole to finish the design.

Here's a look at the heel counters of the Nike Air Force 1 shoes (Image via Nike)

Keep an eye out for the anticipated arrival of the new Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Navy Gold" variation. Fans of Swoosh and other potential customers can download the SNKRS app from the Swoosh's official website to subscribe to updates on the release dates of the aforementioned stylish iteration.

Poll : 0 votes