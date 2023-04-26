When will Pharrell Williams x Adidas Humanrace Samba "Colors Pack" drop? Release date, order information, and more details explored

American multi-hyphenate artist Pharrell Williams is continuing its collaborative streak with German sportswear giant Adidas by releasing a brand-new sneaker collection of Samba sneaker model. The duo will release Humanrace Samba "Colors Pack," which will feature five new colorways of the classic Samba silhouette.

All five collaborative sneakers will be released in pastel color scheme. The latest collaborative pack comes on the heels of Tennis shoe and NMD S1 Ryat efforts. The collection was announced on Instgram by Pharrell Williams and Humanrace.

The collaborative Pharrell Williams x Adidas Humanrace Samba "Colors Pakc" is slated to be released via the e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, Human Race, and select retailers on May 6, 2023 at 2 pm GMT.

More about upcoming Pharrell Williams x Adidas Humanrace Samba "Colors Pack"

Upcoming Pharrell Williams x Adidas Humanrace Samba "Colors Pack"

Pharrell Williams is a multi-hyphenated artist who's talented in many aspects: singing, rapping, producing and fashion.

The multifaceted artist has around ten Grammy Awards and boasts a position of excellence in the fashion industry, thanks to his two streetwear brands, Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream.

Both ventures were founded alongside the excellent Japanese designer NIGO. Their latest collaboration is the Samba "Colors Pack." The collection features five colorways: pink, orange, red, yellow and purple. The Three Stripes label site introduces the collaborative collection as follows:

"Pharrell leans into adidas heritage and updates the classic Samba shoes for a new generation. As the most elevated interpretation of the iconic silhouette to date, the Humanrace Samba is created with expert craftsmanship and ultra-premium materials in tonal colorways — all done with a clear nod to the Samba's soccer roots."

The collection pieces are described by the website:

Leather laces — a rarity on sneakers — tighten up the distinctive look."

Each of these Adidas Samba sneakers come clad in tonal color schemes. The shoes' upper comes constructed out of fine leather material, which makes up the entire shoe. The shoes feature an inner lining with a premium feel. More details are added on the sneakers with the addition of signature football boot tongues and zig-zag stitching that immitates the Three Stripes label branding.

The shoes also feature the original Samba model with the "HUMANRACE" branding embossed on the right shoe of each colorway. The upper of each shoe features leather tongue and leather lining. The look is further elevated with genuine rawhide leather laces in a tanned hue alongside tonal laces.

The look is finished off with tonal rubber outsoles.The shoe will be accompanied by extra items, including an extra set of laces, dust bag and customized special packaging. All five colorways - red, pink, orange, yellow and lilac - will be initially released at the Something in the Water music festival on April 28, 2023.

The shoe will be released globally via the e-commerce site of both labels on May 6, 2023. Apart from the five pastel colorways, charcoal white and terracotta makeovers will be launched at a later date.

