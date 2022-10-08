Where to buy Adidas Samba Mash Up collection? Release date and more explored

The German sportswear giant Adidas has already marked its presence in the Fifa World Cup 2022 by releasing jersey kits for seven federations participating in the prestigious soccer tournament. Now, they are further celebrating the upcoming football event, which is scheduled to be held in Qatar starting November 20, 2022, by launching a Samba Mash Up collection.

Sporting tournaments such as Fifa World Cup give the teams and their sponsored labels a chance to experiment with their kits in unique and whimsical patterns. In light of the same, the German sportswear giant has launched a raffle from September 26, 2022, to October 17, 2022, for its affiliated team, Mexico.

The Adidas football label and Mexico team released six custom pairs of the federation jersey-inspired Sambas on the official Adidas app, CONFIRMED.

More about the Mexico Football Federation x Adidas Samba 6-piece footwear collection raffle event

Mexico Football Federation x Adidas Samba 6-piece footwear collection raffle event (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German sportswear giant's presence in the football world cannot be brushed aside. It has played a key role in forming the sports kits for many federations, resulting in its classic silhouettes and unique designs being placed as important in history.

One such silhouette is the football-turned-lifestyle shoe, Samba, which has adhered to its path as a go-to indoor soccer shoe for over half a century. To further emphasize the silhouette's importance in the history of football, the German sportswear giant has created a 1-of-1 custom collection of Samba that pulls the inspiration from FMF (a nickname for the Mexico Football Federation) jerseys.

After unveiling the 2022 federation kits in August, the German label released the limited-edition Samba styles that are inspired by Mexico's soccer jersey. The official site introduces its latest project:

"It's a FIFA World Cup™ year! To celebrate Mexico’s National Team, six custom Sambas were deconstructed and fabricated with past Mexico jerseys from 2008, 2014 and 2002. Combined, they tell the history of the successful partnership between adidas and Mexico over the last 16 years and highlight the electric and energetic designs that have impacted soccer culture."

The Mash Up Samba collection presents six unique custom colorways, all referencing the long-term (16-year) partnership shared between the German sportswear giant and the Mexican Football Federation. The collection is a celebration of both the clubhouse culture and the iconic sportswear technology.

According to the sportswear label, the six makeovers are designed to relay impact over the football culture, and each silhouette is constructed with panels of different years of Mexican jerseys. The five jerseys that inspired the collection include the 2008 Mexico Home Jersey, 2014 Mexico Away Jersey, 2014 Mexico Home Jersey, 2020 Mexico Home Jersey, and the 2022 Mexico Away Jersey.

Each pair is a kaleidoscope of different colors and designs, such as the light green 2008 jersey, 2014 red, white, green jersey, the blood orange hued 2014 away jersey, pink-hues grecas patterned 2020 jersey, and the Quetzalcoatl-inspired 2022 away jersey.

Kevin Alexander U @KevinAlexanderU



LAS ROJAS CLN NEGRO ADIDAS SAMBA con 5 modelos de camisetas de mexico, edición limitada, estás de acá me parecen las mejoresLAS ROJAS CLN NEGRO ADIDAS SAMBA con 5 modelos de camisetas de mexico, edición limitada, estás de acá me parecen las mejores LAS ROJAS CLN NEGRO 💎 https://t.co/Ul3nc4nvWc

This year's away jersey has already become one of the most popular products by Adidas as it applied Mixtec art to represent the FMF's fighting spirit.

For those trying to cop the limited-edition Samba collection, they can log in on the CONFIRMED app and enter the draw before October 16, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far