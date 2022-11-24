Where to buy Pharrell Williams x Adidas classic Samba Humanrace pack? Price, release date, and more explored

American record producer Pharrell Williams is once again collaborating with German sportswear giant Adidas by releasing two new colorways of the classic Samba silhouette. The dynamic duo will be producing a light and dark-hued makeover upon the popular silhouette.

The latest Pharrell Williams x Adidas classic Samba Humanrace pack comes on the heels of a previous collaborative effort by the duo for Hu NMD "Gray Animal Print" sneakers. The official Instagram handle of Humanrace announced that the two-piece Samba collection will be launched exclusively on its official e-commerce site and Selfridges on November 26, 2022.

A wider release will be followed on December 2, 2022, on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, CONFIRMED app, and select retailers.

More about upcoming Pharrell Williams x Adidas classic Samba Humanrace pack featuring "Cloud White" and "Night Grey" colorways

Upcoming Pharrell Williams x Adidas classic Samba Humanrace pack featuring "Cloud White" and "Night Grey" colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pharrell Williams is a multi-hyphenated artist who can do anything from rapping, singing, producing, and fashion. The multifaceted artist has 10 Grammy Awards under his belt and boasts a history of excellence in the fashion industry thanks to his two streetwear brands, Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream. Both ventures were founded alongside NIGO.

At the start of November, Williams teased the upcoming Samba Humanrace sneakers in Night Gray colorway at the Mighty Dream Forum. Since then, sneakerheads have been excited about the latest venture. The sneakers incorporate an insanely futuristic design. The official Humanrace website introduces the collaboration:

"Pharrell and adidas Originals introduce an elevated reconstruction of the Samba as a celebration of the rich history of adidas football. Made with premium leather and suede in a Cloud White and Night Grey colorway."

Both the colorways arrive in monochromatic color blocking. The shoes are constructed using premium leather, with a pop of light grey suede affixed atop the toebox area in the signature "T" formation. The first colorway comes clad in a Core Black / Night Grey color scheme.

The leather underlay is built using full black leather, with Gray suede overlays affixed upon the toe. The most prominent part of the shoes is the extra-long football boot tongue over the lifestyle shoe. The tongue also featured the tonal "Adidas" branding. More branding is added over the lateral profile of the left sneaker, with "SAMBA" and "HUMANRACE" lettering on the right shoe.

The three stripes branding uses black leather gum rubber outsoles to finish off the look. The second silhouette on the list is clad in a white-and-black color scheme. The base of the sneaker is clad in white leather while neutral suede overlays are affixed over the toe boxes.

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Humanrace x adidas Samba capsule collection by Pharrell Williams



Dropping November 26th via Humanrace Humanrace x adidas Samba capsule collection by Pharrell WilliamsDropping November 26th via Humanrace https://t.co/25N8Wkiynq

The three stripes details are added on both the lateral and medial sides. Similar branding and elongated exaggerated tongue appear over the sneakers. The look is finished off with gum mid and outsoles.

Both the collaborative sneakers are slated to be released in men's sizes on the official e-commerce site of Humanrace and Selfridges on November 26, 2022, at a retail price of $120. A much wider release will be conducted on December 2, 2022, on the CONFIRMED app and three stripes label site.

Poll : 0 votes