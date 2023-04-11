Adidas Stan Smith “Pinocchio” shoes: Where to get and more details explored

Disney and Adidas have collaborated to develop a line of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers that depict some of the most recognizable figures from their productions. From The Little Mermaid to Lilo & Stitch, there is something for everyone in this collection. But one pair that stands out is the Adidas Stan Smith Pinocchio shoes, which pay homage to the 80th anniversary of the classic animated film.

Although the confirmed release dates and pricing details of these pairs are kept under wraps by the shoe company, they will be sold online as well as in a few select retail shops of Adidas.

Adidas Stan Smith “Pinocchio” shoes are covered in sail leather overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Adidas Stan Smith-themed sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pinocchio is a story that has captivated audiences for decades, with its themes of honesty, courage, and friendship. It tells the tale of a wooden puppet who is brought to life by a fairy and wishes to become a real boy.

Along the way, he faces many challenges and learns valuable lessons from his loyal friend Jiminy Cricket. The film is widely regarded as one of the best animated movies ever made, and has influenced many other works of art and culture.

These shoes are based on the original Stan Smith silhouette, which was first introduced in 1973 as a tennis shoe. Since then, it has become one of the most popular sneakers in the world, with its simple and elegant design that can match any outfit.

The shoe has a white leather upper with perforated three stripes on the sides and a green heel tab with the Adidas logo. The tongue has a portrait of Stan Smith, the former tennis player who endorsed the shoe.

However, the Pinocchio version has some unique modifications that reflect the character and his story. The tongue has a portrait of Pinocchio instead of Stan Smith, while the heel tab has an uncut edge on the lateral side to mimic the wood grain.

The insole has a graphic of Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio's conscience and guide. The shoe also comes in a special box with an image of Pinocchio on the lid.

The shoe is not only stylish but also sustainable. It is made with PRIMEGREEN, a series of high-performance recycled materials that contain at least 50% recycled content.

This is part of the brand's commitment to reduce plastic waste and create a more eco-friendly future. The shoe is also vegan-friendly, as it does not contain any animal-derived materials or processes.

Take a closer look at the toe areas (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas Stan Smith Pinocchio shoes are part of a larger collection that features some of the most popular Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters on different versions of the Stan Smith.

Inspired by green icons like Kermit, Groot, Yoda, WALL-E, Rex, and The Hulk, each pair features details and touches drawn from their respective universes.

The collection is a celebration of both sneaker culture and Disney culture, as it brings together two worlds that have inspired generations of fans. Whether you are into fairy tales or superheroes, you can find a pair that suits your taste and personality.

Keep an eye out for the next Adidas Stan Smith “Pinocchio” shoes that are expected to hit the market in the next few weeks. Curious buyers can sign up on the shoe label’s official web page for quick updates on the launch.

