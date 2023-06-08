LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.03 “Guttermelo” NFT drop: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

PUMA, NBA superstar LaMelo Ball, and NFT Collectibles Giant Gutter Cat Gang (GCG) are teaming up to release a limited-edition Hoops NFT called PUMA MB.03 "Guttermelo." Starting Thursday, June 29, 2023, customers will be able to get their hands on the first-ever MB.03 Guttermelo NFT on OpenSea, the world's largest web3 store for NFTs.

Ethereum (ETH) or traditional credit or debit cards can be used to make payments. The PUMA MB.03 GutterMelo NFT will be available on OpenSea from 11 am ET on June 29, 2023. The retail price for each pair is set at $175.

These debut trainers commence as a digital collectible that also functions as a pass to claim the physical edition during their redemption window. This will run from July 18, 2023, to August 20, 2023. However, once this period is over, the chance to purchase the physical set will be lost.

LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.03 “Guttermelo” NFT drop can be claimed in physical form during the redemption period

As NFTs continue to stake their mark in the sneaker industry, the lines between fashion, technology, and art are disappearing. The surprise partnership between NFT initiative Gutter Cat Gang and LaMelo Ball's hallmark series with Puma has given this style a new impetus.

The Gutter Cat Gang x PUMA MB.03 GutterMelo is ready to redefine uniqueness in the sneaker business, following in the footsteps of Nike's SWOOSH and RTFKT projects.

The MB.03, which LaMelo Ball introduced on his PUMA-sponsored European tour in early June, is the third installment of his MB signature shoe line with PUMA. The MB design has been created to offer the highest level of play, showcasing Melo's unique, rule-breaking personality on the court. The silhouette has PUMA forward-thinking NITRO foam technology.

The MB.03 Guttermelo NFT is the first glimpse of the growing series, with more exciting announcements scheduled for the launch this autumn.

Charlotte Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball stepped into a long-term deal with the Boston-based athletic wear titan in 2020. Since then, the duo has thrilled the footwear scene with their signature shoe designs and their quirky makeovers. The player’s inaugural trademark shoe, titled PUMA MB.01, premiered in 2021, followed by the second signature silhouette, MB.02.

The MB.02 shoe, which was introduced in 2022, turned out to be another popular sneaker due to its vibrant colorways. In 2023, the PUMA and the sportsman are taking their association to a new level with the PUMA MB.03 silhouette. A fresh colorway of their third shoe, dubbed “La France,” recently surfaced online.

Though it was a regular pair and not an NFT, with the new multicolored edition of the silhouette, they're expanding their collaboration into the realm of NFTs.

The LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.03 "Guttermelo" NFT will be available later this month. Interested sneakerheads can sign up on PUMA's website for regular updates.

