LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 “La France” Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

With its resurgence in basketball, Puma has greatly benefited from LaMelo Ball's signature shoe line for the German sportswear company. Acknowledging the success of the first two editions of the player’s signature shoe, Puma is now gearing up for the debut of the third edition, the Puma MB.03. Most recently, the "La France" colorway of the third shoe surfaced on the internet. This iteration will be entirely covered in Volt Green/Black makeup.

The shoes have not been officially announced by Puma yet, but according to some sources, they are expected to be released in the coming weeks of 2023.

The price of the MB.03 has not been confirmed either, but based on the previous models of the MB Collection, they are likely to cost around $150 USD for men's sizes.

These sneakers will be sold by the online as well as offline locations of Puma Hoops and their associated retail chains.

LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 “La France” shoes feature Volt Green and Black color scheme

Take a closer look at the outsoles of the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@la6wan9)

Puma is one of the leading brands in the sports and lifestyle industry, offering a wide range of products such as footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment. Puma is also known for its collaborations with celebrities, athletes, and cultural icons such as Rihanna, Usain Bolt, Selena Gomez, and LaMelo Ball.

LaMelo Ball is a professional basketball player who plays for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA. He is also the youngest player to ever record a triple-double in the league. He signed a multi-year deal with Puma in 2020, becoming one of the faces of Puma Hoops.

Puma Hoops is Puma's basketball division that was relaunched in 2018 after a 20-year hiatus. Puma Hoops aims to bring innovation, style, and performance to the basketball court with shoes such as the Clyde Court, the Sky Dreamer, and the RS-Dreamer.

One of the most recent and anticipated releases from Puma Hoops is the MB Collection, which is LaMelo Ball's signature line of shoes and apparel.

The first shoe of the player’s MB series, MB.01, was a low-top shoe that features a sleek and minimalist design with a mesh upper, a TPU heel clip, and a rubber outsole.

The MB.01 was first released in 2021. Following this, the second upgraded version, MB.02, was officially introduced by the duo in 2022.

The MB.03 is the latest and most exclusive shoe in the MB Collection. The silhouette’s latest iteration, "La France," is inspired by LaMelo Ball's French heritage and his nickname.

The Puma MB.03 in its "La France" colorway shows a modest progression from its forerunners in leaked photographs. A TPU overlay replaces the monomesh upper, as well as a transparent bolstered toe box is added for durability.

Scratched-out areas of the pattern reveal mesh underneath, and this original colorway has a black Victorian print all over with corresponding branding.

The classic Phoenix emblem that was present on Ball's first two trainers is still present, along with the inscriptions "LF" and "RARE" on the tongue. The outer layer is supported by a freshly created midsole; however, until Puma shares more information, we are unsure if the Nitro Foam padding will still be present.

The demand for the shoes is expected to be high, as they are not only stylish and comfortable, but also represent LaMelo Ball's personal story and identity.

The MB.03 is more than just a shoe; it is a statement of LaMelo Ball's confidence, creativity, and charisma on and off the court.

