LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 PE “Digital Camo” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

Puma and LaMelo Ball have partnered once more to shock the sneaker community with a brand-new colorway of the famed Puma MB.01 design. The forthcoming model, known as "Digital Camo," has a Pale Khaki-Ultra Orange color scheme.

Starting March 24, 2023, Puma and a few other chosen retailers will offer the Puma MB.01 Digital Camo PE online and in-store. The retail cost of the men's size item is $150.

LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 PE “Digital Camo” shoes are accentuated with hits of orange all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

LaMelo Ball received his first signature shoe from the German sportswear giant Puma in October 2021. It was dubbed the Puma MB.01. The shoe was co-created by LaMelo, who added his distinctive touch to its vibrant color scheme and one-of-a-kind details like the silhouette of a flame that takes down from the ankle collar and aligns with his well-known rocket ankle tattoo.

The term "RARE," which stands for LaMelo's skill on the court, is featured on the outsole, while the "Not from Here" concept is accentuated on the tongue of the shoe.

LaMelo Ball made a wise choice by joining forces with Puma, as he is now the face of the basketball segment of the German sportswear brand, accompanied with a signature collection of basketball sneakers called the Puma MB series.

Take a look at the tongue areas of the Puma MB.01 shoes (Image via Puma)

With the recent release of its second generation, the aptly titled Puma MB.02, the model has recently emerged as one of the more well-liked models available. When it comes to the original model, LaMelo was first seen wearing a khaki-colored "Digital Camo" version of the shoe in 2022. This colorway is now officially receiving a retail release.

The description of the upcoming “Digital Camo” colorway on the brand’s web page says:

“LaMelo Ball is Not From Here. His personal style. His playing style. His route to the league. They’re all one-of-one. Let’s face it. He was never going to have a toned-down signature model, but the MB.01 is on a whole new level – especially this Digital Camo version worn by Melo in the 2021-2022 season.”

It further reads:

“It’s bold. It’s attention-grabbing. It’s Melo in shoe form. If you were going to ball in space, it would be in this shoe. And just like Melo, it’s unlike anything the league’s seen before. You could say it’s Not From Here.”

The variant, which is made with its customary TPU plus engineered mesh top, comes wrapped in khaki-colored digital camouflage with brown and green accents. Orange touches on branding elements such as the Puma formstrip along the mudguard as well as the Melo logo along the tongue and heel, adding contrast to these earthy tones.

The infamous wing embroidery, which is located close to the collar and references Melo's phoenix symbol along the lateral side, is covered in a digital camouflage TPU on the medial side.

Here's a look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Puma)

An orange rubber outer sole unit with a semi-translucent two-tone tan as well as an orange NITRO Foam cushion rests beneath the foot.

Keep an eye out for the LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 “Digital Camo” rendition that will soon be available for purchase.

Poll : 0 votes