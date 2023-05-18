LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 Whispers shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

LaMelo Ball has led Puma's resurgence in the basketball market since he signed a multi-year endorsement contract with the company in 2020. Ball's Puma MB.02, which is now his second signature shoe, has a vintage aesthetic. The complete shoe is covered in a Frosted Ivory/Puma Black color palette.

The Puma MB.02 Whispers shoes have a retail price of $130 USD, which is the same as the previous colorways of the MB.02 series. These shoes will release on May 26, 2023, through Puma and select retailers online and in-store. The release date coincides with the NBA playoffs, where LaMelo Ball and his team, the Charlotte Hornets, hope to make a deep run.

LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 Whispers shoes are accentuated with bold black accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Puma MB.02 Whispers shoes are the latest addition to the Puma Hoops lineup, featuring a vintage-inspired look and a signature design by NBA star LaMelo Ball. The Puma MB.02 "Whispers" colorway has an all-over frosted ivory material that gives the sneaker a vintage feel. The trademark details are punctuated with contrasted black accents, which give the entire design more depth.

For durability and breathability, the sneaker keeps its recognizable TPU and monomesh structure. In all of Melo's Puma collections to date, the phoenix wings emblem on the midfoot has been finished in a tonal ivory shade. Minor black accents near the top of this wing's medial side help to break up the color scheme.

The vamp, tongue, and heel all feature significant LaMelo branding and are all black. The subtle ivory finish of the gripping outsole and midsole with Nitro Foam infusion completes the vintage appearance.

The most distinctive element of the design is the phoenix wings logo on the midfoot, which is a symbol used by LaMelo Ball in all his Puma collections. The logo mimics Melo's signature wings and represents his extraordinary talent and style. The logo is tonal ivory on the lateral side and has minor black hits on the medial side.

Additionally, the shoes have LaMelo's branding on the vamp, tongue and heel, all in black. The branding includes his name, his number 1, his motto "RARE" and his tagline "1 of 1," which reiterates that nothing else even compares to him or his shoes.

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue



ow.ly/6bhP50OfpYm AD: Puma MB.02 "Whisper White" GS dispo sur FL FR AD: Puma MB.02 "Whisper White" GS dispo sur FL FRow.ly/6bhP50OfpYm https://t.co/EA2iXe1vXF

The Puma MB.02 Whispers shoes are not just a fashion statement but also a performance sneaker that offers comfort and stability on the court. The shoes feature a NITRO foam-infused midsole that provides cushioning and responsiveness. The midsole also has a sculpted shape that follows the contours of Melo's feet.

The outsole of the shoes is made of non-slip rubber that offers traction and grip for quick cuts and movements. Moreover, the outsole ahas a honeycomb pattern that adds to the aesthetic appeal of the shoes and pays homage to Melo's team, the Hornets.

The new Whispers colorway is part of LaMelo Ball's second shoe’s catalog with Puma Hoops, following the success of the MB.01 that debuted in 2020. Melo signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Puma in 2020, becoming one of the faces of the brand's push back into the basketball market.

The Puma MB.02 Whispers shoes are a testament to LaMelo Ball's unique style and personality, as well as his skills and potential on the court. The shoes are a must-have for fans of Melo, Puma Hoops or vintage sneakers.

Poll : 0 votes