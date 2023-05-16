Diamond Supply Co. x PUMA Celebrate RS-XL "75th Anniversary" Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, with a history of innovation and excellence that spans 75 years. To celebrate this milestone, PUMA has teamed up with Diamond Supply Co., a renowned streetwear brand based in Los Angeles, to create a special edition of the RS-XL sneaker.

The Diamond Supply Co. x PUMA RS-XL "75th Anniversary" edition is a limited-edition release that celebrates both brands' passion for creativity and quality. The sneaker is available now at Foot Locker for $130 USD. It is also available in limited quantities (2500 pairs) at the Diamond Supply Co. flagship store in Los Angeles and online.

Diamond Supply Co. x PUMA Celebrate RS-XL "75th Anniversary" Shoes are covered in Smokey Grey overlays

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Diamond Supply Co. is undoubtedly going down in history as one of the biggest names in streetwear, having done everything from producing skateboard hardware out of a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco to creating one of the most iconic Dunks of all time.

And in 2023, they're intensifying their partnership with PUMA in order to support the sportswear company in commemorating a significant anniversary: their 75th year in business.

The RS-XL is a modern interpretation of the classic RS (Running System) series, which debuted in 1986 as a high-performance running shoe. The RS-XL features a bulky silhouette, a cushioned midsole, and a futuristic design that reflects the sportswear brand's heritage and vision.

The Diamond Supply Co. x PUMA RS-XL "75th Anniversary" edition comes in a striking two-tone color palette of sophisticated Grey and vibrant Electric Blue. The Grey upper is made of various textures of mesh, leather, and scaled Puma Formstrip, creating a sleek and stylish look.

The Electric Blue accents on the heel counter, rear outer sole unit, and upper lines add a touch of flair and contrast to the shoe. The sneaker is also adorned with Diamond Supply Co. branding on the heel and tongue, as well as PUMA's signature cat logo on the lateral side.

If you are looking for a sneaker that combines performance, comfort, and style, you might want to check out the Diamond Supply Co. x PUMA RS-XL "75th Anniversary" edition. It is a shoe that pays homage to the shoe brand's legacy and Diamond Supply Co.'s influence in the streetwear scene.

Diamond Supply Co. was established in 1998 in San Francisco

Diamond Supply Co. was established in 1998 when Nicholas Tershay (also known as Nick Diamond) designed a line of skateboard components in his San Francisco one-bedroom apartment. He moved to Los Angeles in 2000, and began building his company in Mike Carroll and Rick Howard's illustrious Girl Skateboards distribution facility.

Nick quickly expanded Diamond Supply Co. to include a full range of skateboard hard and soft goods, including bolts, bearings, t-shirts, fleece, accessories, and more. The skate and street fashion sectors both rapidly embraced Diamond Supply Co. because of its distinctive aesthetic and dedication to producing high-quality products.

In 2005, Nike Skateboarding commissioned Nick Diamond to create his own unique trademark, the Diamond Nike SB Dunk, which swiftly rose to prominence and was lauded by prestigious newspapers and shoe enthusiasts alike as one of the best Nike SBs ever made.

In the historic Fairfax neighborhood of Los Angeles, Diamond Supply Co. established its first flagship store in 2006, and it has since become a cultural icon. The business, which specializes in special releases and has lineups that go around the block, is not unfamiliar with pro skaters, artists, or athletes dropping by unannounced to pick up the newest releases.

Additionally, Diamond Supply Co. opened flagship locations in San Francisco and New York over the last four years.

