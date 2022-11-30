5 best Nike Dunk Low collabs of 2022

Nike has served the sneaker world for many years. Like every footwear brand, there have been many milestones in the brand's sneaker revolution, key among them being the introduction of the Nike Dunk Low rotation.

The Nike Dunk is one of the most popular silhouettes on the market today, thanks to its simple layout, aligned colour-blocking, and extreme versatility in form and design. As a result, the Dunk, a basketball sneaker converted skateboarding classic, has experienced a robust revival in the years 2020 and 2021, far outliving its actual purpose as a college-level sneaker.

Moreover, the popularity of the Nike Dunk Low is carried on in 2022 with different iterations and designs. Various Dunk collaborations have garnered a lot of fame in the sneaker world. Here are the top five Dunk Low collabs of 2022.

The HUF x SB Dunk Low and four other Nike Dunk Low Collabs of 2022

1) Why So Sad? x SB Dunk Low

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz 2022 Why So Sad? x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro official images! 🦅🛹 2022 Why So Sad? x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro official images! 🦅🛹 https://t.co/9TXeQsM1yv

These sneakers, crafted as a part of famous skateboarder John Rattery's 2019 "Why So Sad?" initiative, were designed to raise awareness about mental health issues.

The pair features a light blue leather base with a darker hue panel that reveals a vibrant yellow base cover. Additionally, the red SB tags are attached to the outer part of the mesh tongue, while the "Why So Sad?" logo is marked on the insoles.

The Predatory Bird, the mission's mascot, can be found riding on a bike on the lateral heel counter and performing a handstand while skateboarding on the mismatched insoles.

These sneakers were released in November and went on sale for $120.

2) SB Dunk Low Polaroid

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz 2022 #Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro detailed look! 📸 2022 #Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro detailed look! 📸🎨 https://t.co/Q7XVPeR8O3

This sneaker is the brainchild of an aesthetic collaboration between Nike Sb Dunk and the famous Polaroid photography brand.

The design of this collab sneaker takes inspiration from the classic instant film camera. The silhouette features a black leather upper, white heel counter, and tongue. Moreover, the heel counter features a 'swoosh' insignia in a multi-coloured scheme. The branding takes inspiration from the polaroid colour pattern, which begins from the quarter panel and goes forward to the midsoles.

This silhouette was released in April 2022 and went for sale at select retail sites for $110.

3) HUF x SB Dunk Low

The American sports brand decided to reintroduce the Nike SB Dunk rotation in partnership with the famous skateboarding brand HUF for a new collaboration sneaker rotation. This sneaker collab lineup was introduced in three color schemes as an element of the updated City Pack.

Those acquainted with the Dunk SB world know that this lineup is an excellent performer in skateboarding. Therefore, it made sense that these two industry professionals would collaborate once more on a Dunk model, as they last did for the high-top version in 2004.

These sneakers were released in October 2022, and were priced at $310.

4) Union LA x Dunk Low' Passport Pack - Argon'

𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗴🔌🇺🇬 @ThePlugKampalaa



Passport Pack — Dunk Low



'Argon' [blue laces]



released on April, 2022



retails at ThePlug for 345.000 a pair Ku Nasser 🇹🇿 @IamHaxx



Reply or quote this tweet with your hustle. We're retweeting for awareness.

#MondayHustle Good morning UOT.Reply or quote this tweet with your hustle. We're retweeting for awareness. Good morning UOT.Reply or quote this tweet with your hustle. We're retweeting for awareness.#MondayHustle Union LA X Nike Dunk LowPassport Pack — Dunk Low'Argon' [blue laces]released on April, 2022retails at ThePlug for 345.000 a pair twitter.com/IamHaxx/status… Union LA X Nike Dunk LowPassport Pack — Dunk Low'Argon' [blue laces]released on April, 2022retails at ThePlug for 345.000 a pair twitter.com/IamHaxx/status… https://t.co/rS5xspAUlf

The Union LA x Dunk Low 'Argon' is part of the three-piece 'Passport Pack,' influenced by the 1990s, when the Union crew recorded countless air miles searching for unique sneakers and streetwear.

The three designs pay tribute to three cities where the retailer has lived and continues to live — New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo — while adding a new twist on early 2000s colourways. In terms of the design, the sneaker features unpolished red stitching along with a shredded ripstop upper that exposes a blue leather underlay.

These unique sneakers were released in March 2022 for sneakerheads at select retail sites for $150.

5) SB Dunk Low X Neckface

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Premières images de la Neckface x NikeSB Dunk Low !



Sortie prévue pour Halloween Premières images de la Neckface x NikeSB Dunk Low !Sortie prévue pour Halloween https://t.co/LoxUNFMVZb

This Halloween, quirky sneakerheads were looking forward to a collaboration between Nike Dunk and a well-known graffiti artist, Neckface. The Swoosh SB Dunk Low X Neckface features graffiti patches on a black upper. Moreover, the patches illustrate depictions of demons, skulls, tombstones, ghouls, snakes, and many more key designs of Neckface.

These quirky sneakers were released in October 2022 and went on sale for $150 at select retail sites.

Here is a list of the top five Nike Dunk SB collab sneakers for the three swoosh lovers. Then, in the comment section, let us know which one you like the most.

Poll : 0 votes