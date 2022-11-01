Where to buy Why So Sad ? x Nike SB Bruin High shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

Nike’s Skateboarding division is getting ready for the launch of the new Nike SB Bruin High shoe as part of its ongoing partnership with the skateboarding label Why So Sad?. The shoe, which surfaced recently, is highlighted with brown and yellow overlays.

Why So Sad? is a group established and run by professional Scottish skater John Rattray, who strives to raise money and awareness to aid those who battle mental health issues. Rattray developed the campaign in 2017 after losing his sister to suicide and dealing with depression himself. This new venture is probably going to be charity-focused.

The upcoming Why So Sad? x Nike SB Bruin High shoes are slated to hit the market on November 4, 2022. These skateboarding high-tops will be offered with a retail price tag of $90. These collaborative units will be released in men’s sizes via Nike's online store and select retailers.

Why So Sad? x Nike SB Bruin High shoes will be dressed in brown, orange, and yellow overlays

Here's a detailed look at the collaborative SB Bruin High shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

After debuting their collaborative lineups with popular brands like NeckFace and HUF earlier in 2022, Nike's skateboarding wing is gearing up for the release of an all-new capsule collection together with John Rattray’s Why So Sad?. We have already witnessed their collaborative take on the iconic SB Dunk Low silhouette, following which their co-designed Nike SB Bruin High colorway also appeared recently.

SB Dunk Low is one of Nike's original low-top basketball sneakers, which has since seen several revisions. The Bruin was a skater staple in its day due to its uncomplicated design, sturdy leather uppers, and traction-enhancing herringbone sole unit. With a modest revamp, Nike SB added the Bruin to the family in 2009.

It has now evolved into a go-to shoe for collaborations as well as unique colorways because of the ample space for color and design on the upper. A classic pair of sneakers that travel over from hardwood to skateboarding combines minimalist esthetics with sturdiness and comfort.

Although the Bruin silhouette has continued to exist since the early 1970s, Nike SB has tweaked it to meet the demands of contemporary skateboarders. Excluding the heel tab and suede heel overlay, the entire shoe is covered in a single shade of brown leather for this collaborative edition, with subtle brown stitch defining each panel.

White cotton lace sets with Why So Sad? branding on the back climbs up the brown tongue flap and halts just below the Nike SB tongue tag. The Nike Swoosh is adorned with bright white along the midfoot with yellow piping around the borders of the leather. On the back of the heel tab, a "?" is embroidered in striking yellow onto an orange-colored sleek leather.

Immediately beneath this is a suede overlay that matches the brown shade of the footwear and features a cartoonish bird skateboarding on the left pair while riding a bicycle on the right. The vulcanized rubber midsole and outer sole unit in a light gum tone finalizes this composition.

The latest Why So Sad? x Nike SB Bruin High brown shoes are scheduled for release on November 4. With a fixed price of $90 per pair, these shoes will be available on Nike Skateboarding's online store and select retailers.

