Where to buy Neckface x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The Oregon-based sportswear label, Nike's skate division, is collaborating with the iconic Los Angeles-based graffiti artist, Neckface for a makeover of the SB Dunk Low sneakers. The upcoming pair builds upon the graffiti artist's previously released Nike SB Dunk High and Blazer makeovers in 2013.

The dynamic duo is continuing their partnership, which kick-started in 2013, for a Halloween-themed makeover. According to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will arrive in October 2022, just in time for the Halloween season.

No confirmed release information has been released by the swoosh label officially. However, one can expect the pair to be available for sale on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS.

More about the upcoming Neckface x Nike SB Dunk Low Halloween-themed sneakers

Upcoming Neckface x Nike SB Dunk Low Halloween-themed sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The energy behind Nike and its Nike SB label has been through the roof lately, thanks to its many linkages and collaborative shoes, including Concept, HUF, Skate Like a Girl, and many more. Adding an extra bold touch, now we have official imagery for Neckface's collaborative SB Dunk Low sneakers.

The collaborative sneakers are probably one of the loudest colorways of the SB Dunk Lows in history, considering the extravagant uppers and designs. The collaborative design's bold and loud aesthetic can be credited to the bold and iconic Los Angeles designer, Neckface.

For those who aren't in the know, Neckface is a graffiti artist known to dabble in multiple forms of art, including paper mache sculpting and video editing. He has become an iconic artist with his long-standing partnership with Nike and Wacko Maria.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at the upcoming Neckface x Nike SB Dunk Low Official Look at the upcoming Neckface x Nike SB Dunk Low 👀 https://t.co/1dkofIzeFq

The upcoming SB Dunk pair is showcasing the creative cover in his ghastly art - including villainous creatures, nightmare-inspired scenery, and captivating art- for which he is known and recognized.

The collaborative Dunk Lows are constructed out of black nubuck and suede materials, paired with matching textile tongues and various patches.

Patches of snakes, scary skull faces, swords drawn by demonic and boney hands, flames, and more are featured over the low-cut silhouetted with exposed stitching. Centered around the Neckface's signature evocative sensibility, the motifs include ghouls, demons, tombstones, and more sitting on a topan all-black base.

More details are added with the branding of "NECK SB" tongue tabs, mini embroidered swooshes over the sneakers, and the customized flame graphic sock liners. The shoes' midsoles are covered in black tape and multiple lighting patterns. The white midsoles also come marked with the "SHOCKERS" lettering over the graphic taping.

Finishing off the shoe's design, the black rubber outsoles appear in the south. Suggested to debut around the Halloween season, the low-top stealth back shoes are perfectly coordinated with the spooky seasons. The shoes will come in customized packaging.

The customized packaging will feature the co-branded details, marking the collaboration and additional patches. According to the sneaker page, kicksonfire, the shoes are slated to be released on Nike SNKRS and select skate shops for a retail price of $150 in October 2022. However, the swoosh label has revealed no official release information. One can check for updates on SNKRS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht