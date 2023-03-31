Puma x Ron Funches RS-X sneaker pack: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Puma is one of the leading sneaker brands in the footwear community. The label is especially known for its collaborations with various artists. The German label is also celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023.

In March, the label has collaborated with partners such as - Dixie D'Amelio, SpongeBob, GenG., Final Fantasy XIV, Palomo Spain, Jeff Staple, Rhuigi, Neymar Jr., Noah, Cocomelon, and more. Now for April, the label has revealed a brand-new collaboration with Ron Funches, the American actor.

The duo has prepared two makeovers upon the RS-X sneaker model. One model will be available exclusively in men's sizes, while the other will be available exclusively in women's sizes. The collaborative Puma x Ron Funches sneaker pack will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers on April 2, 2023.

The upcoming Puma x Ron Funches RS-X sneaker pack features two makeovers

The upcoming Puma x Ron Funches RS-X sneaker pack features two makeovers in men's and women's sizes each

Puma has been on a collaborative streak ever since it stepped into 2023. The latest is with the American actor, comedian and writer Ronald Kyle Funches. The artist was born on March 12, 1983, and began his comedy career in Portland at the age of 23.

The actor and writer is known for his work in Troll, Jexi, and 6 Underground. The official site introduces the collaborative collection of the duo,

"To commemorate Autism Awareness Day, PUMA has collaborated with comedian and actor Ron Funches for the latest entry in the RS-X family. Family is what it's all about, where we celebrate what makes us unique, silly, and irreplaceable. This sneaker features a bold color palette and Ron Funches branding details to inspire you to be you."

The first sneaker in the collection, RS-X comes in men's sizes. The sneaker comes clad in a "Pebble Gray / Pebble Gray / Fizzy Apple" color scheme. Most of the upper comes constructed out of pebble gray hue, with the base being constructed out of mesh material.

The overlays and the formstrip logo is constructed out of suede material. Two more hues are added into the mix with fizzy apple and lavender hue. Multiple pops of lavender are added on the sole unit alongside a lace lock. The look is finished off with a fizzy apple sole unit.

Details of sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second shoe comes in women's sizes. The pair is clad in a "Platinum Gray-Platinum Gray" color scheme. Most of the upper is clad in platinum gray hue, which contrasts with the pops of lavender and fizzy apple green pops. For this sneaker, the sole unit is clad in lavender, while pops of fizzy light are added upon it.

Branding details are added upon the sneaker pack with the tongue featuring the iconic number 1 cat logo alongside "Ron Funches" branding lettering. Both the sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers on April 2, 2023, at a retail price of $120.

