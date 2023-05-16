Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ "Gorge Green": Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ is a skate shoe that was originally released in 2009 and then remastered in 2019 with a new design that offers better fit and comfort for skaters. The shoe is named after Stefan Janoski, a professional skateboarder and artist who collaborated with Nike for creating this signature model.

This skate shoe will now arrive in “Gorge Green” makeup. It will be wrapped up in a Gorge Green/Copa-Action Green-Bright Cactus-Enamel Green-Black palette.

The Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ "Gorge Green" is set to be released on May 26, 2023, via Nike and select retailers worldwide, for $95 per pair. The shoe is a must-have for fans of Janoski's style and skateboarding culture, as well as those who appreciate a classic silhouette with a fresh twist.

Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ "Gorge Green" shoes are accentuated with the hits of bold black all over

The early 2010s saw an important revolution in schoolyards and skateparks thanks to Janoski's iconic silhouette with Nike SB. Nike resurrected the model in a modernized "OG+" version in 2023, despite the fact that styles eventually changed and it lost some of its luster.

This most recent version keeps the traditional shape while introducing upgraded technology to match contemporary skateboarding needs. Nike SB is now getting ready to release the Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ "Gorge Green," a second colorway of the shoe that has already been seen in its original form.

The suede top in this hue is all green, and the toe box as well as midfoot panel have black stitching accents to contrast it. The tongue sports a tag with the Stefan Janoski logo, and the lace set has a green raw leather trim.

Additional components that contrast with the vivid green top are the light blue Swoosh stitched onto the midfoot plus the black heel counter. Although a typical foam insole is also included in the packing, a cork insole is provided as a tribute to the original Stefan Janoski silhouette.

The Zoom Air cushioning is enclosed by a white vulcanised rubber midsole as well as a black rubber outer sole unit for optimal comfort.

The "Gorge Green" colorway is inspired by nature and the outdoors, reflecting Janoski's love for gardening and plants. The shoe is also eco-friendly, as it uses recycled materials and organic cotton for some of the components.

In the coming days, keep a look out for the brand-new Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ "Gorge Green" colorway. Prospective purchasers may find out more information about the notable low-top trainers by downloading the SNKRS app or registering on the official swoosh website.

More details about the sneaker model

The Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ is a skate shoe that was created by Stefan Janoski, a professional skateboarder and artist who wanted a shoe that reflected his personality and style. The shoe debuted in 2009 as part of the Nike SB line, which focuses on skateboarding footwear and apparel.

The shoe features a low-profile design with a vulcanized sole and a Zoom Air unit in the heel for cushioning and board feel. It also has a minimalist upper with a one-piece toe cap and a perforated vamp for breathability.

The shoe was remastered in 2019 with a new shape and materials that improved the fit and comfort of the original. The shoe has become one of the most popular and iconic models in the Nike SB collection, as well as a staple for skaters and sneakerheads alike.

