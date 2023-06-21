IVY PARK x Adidas "IVY PARADISE" collection: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

IVY PARK, Beyonce's athleisure label, and Adidas have returned with another inventive collaboration collection, "IVY PARADISE." The disco period's dance clubs and beachy summertime moods inspired the collection, which includes everything from neutral tones like brown to vibrant hues like pink. Some pieces are embellished with dazzling accents to contribute to the disco atmosphere.

The IVY PARK x Adidas "IVY PARADISE" collection is all set to enter the market on Friday, June 23, 2023. The complete range will be offered in multiple sizing options, starting as small as 3XS and going up to 4XL. The assortment will be purchasable from Adidas stores and online at adidas.com/ivypark, alongside select partner stores across the globe. The prices for the collection's items range from $35 USD to $350 USD.

IVY PARK x Adidas "IVY PARADISE" collection is motivated by disco night clubs and summery beaches

"Ivy Paradise exhibits the discos of the past and dance parties of the present. It is rooted in escape, through music and hedonistic sensibility, and is inclusive of the sensational and the subversive in fashion." #IVYPARADISE will be released this Friday, June 23rd

IVY PARADISE is a swimwear and lifestyle range created in collaboration with Adidas and IVY PARK. The all-inclusive capsule pays reference to disco-period nightclubs while incorporating a beachy summer vibe. IVY PARADISE is this summer's fashion must-have, with sparkly shapes, sumptuous velvet materials, and classic IVY PARK Monogram patterns.

By combining bright boldness with rich, long-lasting textiles, IVY PARADISE pushes the boundaries of athleisure and luxury. It transitions swimwear from the beach to the dance floor with diversity, comfort, and flair.

The chic collection comprises different colorways and patterns, dubbed Brown Monogram, Brown Monogram Multi, Dark/Brown Cream, Cozy Pink, and Mesa. As mentioned in the German sportswear label's press release, the IVY PARADISE lineup will offer a total of 31 different swim styles that will be accompanied by eight stylish accessories.

In addition to this, the brand also highlighted the fabrics and trims incorporated to make the entire range, which includes fringe, mesh, spandex, sequins, rhinestones, and velvet.

This carefully picked collection of cover-ups, swimsuits, and accessories is suitable for every body type and occasion. Sing your heart out at an outdoor concert in a crop top or short set combined with a COZY pink sequin jacket for an extra shimmering touch. Later, take off the crystal mesh sarong wrap and play in changeable IVY PARK monogram swimwear at night. Lastly, end the day by shimmering into the night and dancing till sunrise.

IVY PARADISE is a wild and daring fashion retreat. The IVY PARK Monogram is given a rebellious summer twist with sequins, mesh, and luxurious velvets. Its adaptability is bold and confident, whether plunging through the waves of the ocean or gliding among a sea of people at the disco.

IVY PARADISE is the resurrection of personal style, liberty, and enjoyment in the summer heat, designed with fearless self-expression in mind.

Fashion enthusiasts should keep an eye out for the upcoming introduction of the IVY PARK x Adidas "IVY PARADISE" swimwear and leisure collection. They can easily register on the German activewear company's official website to receive prompt alerts when the dazzling assortment goes on sale if they don't want to miss this release.

