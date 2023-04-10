5 best Salehe Bembury Crocs Pollex Clog colorways of all time

Crocs are more than just a convenient and cozy pair of shoes. As seen by the countless partnerships and adaptations made to the legendary clogs, they are also a blank canvas for creativity and expression. The partnership with Salehe Bembury is one of the most creative and exciting partnerships in recent years.

Bembury teamed up with Crocs to create the Pollex Clog, a new silhouette that reimagines the classic clog with a futuristic and organic design. The Pollex Clog features three of Bembury's signature fingerprints merged together, forming dramatic concave ridges that provide multi-directional traction and ventilation.

The Pollex Clog also has a closed heel that can be worn with or without an adjustable and removable heel strap, offering two ways to wear the shoe: "Trail," for lifestyle and outdoor use, and "Free," for casual and relaxed wear.

The Pollex Clog by Salehe Bembury was first released in December 2021. Since then, many other interesting colorways have been added to the duo's catalog. Each colorway has its own unique vibe and personality, but they all share the same innovative and distinctive design that makes the Pollex Clog unique.

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clogs "Urchin" and four other colorways that impressed the footwear world in recent years

1. Sasquatch

The Sasquatch colorway is the most recent and the most minimalistic of the Pollex Clogs. Released on November 10, 2022, this colorway features an all-black upper with subtle tonal branding on the tongue labels, embroidered heels, and insoles. The only contrast comes from the white stitched midsole and the gum rubber outsole that adds some warmth and traction to the look.

The Black colorway is perfect for those who prefer a sleek and simple esthetic that can match any outfit. These footwear pieces were sold by beaspunge.com and the clog brand's online stores for $85.

2. Kuwata

Released on October 22, 2022, the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog "Kuwata" variant arrived in Rust Pink. They were offered with a retail price tag of $85 via the online stores of both the clogs label and Bembury's Be A Spunge.

The Crocs Pollex Clog features a concave-ridged EVA foam upper, deeper-hued semi-translucent panels, strategically placed vent holes to increase ventilation in high-heat zones, and straps that match the straps' darker Kuwata color. The fundamental characteristics of the shoe are completed by co-branding on the strap as well as footbed.

3. Cucumber

The wildly popular traditional clog type was introduced in a new "Cucumber" iteration in 2021. Cucumber colors combine the designer's fingerprints to produce a distinctive, more dynamic shape than the traditional clog.

Given this, the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog has air holes on significant high-heat regions and a removable, adjustable strap in case you want to switch up the appearance. On December 14, 2021, the "Cucumber" colorway of the clogs was launched and sold for $85 via the online shops of the partnering labels.

4. Cobbler

Given its various orange tones, the colorway is similar to Bembury's original New Balance 2002R, a pair that was inspired by Antelope Canyon. The impending pair of Salehe Bembury Crocs includes the Los Angeles resident's fingerprint pattern over the whole upper as well as the sole unit.

The deepest hues of the peach cobbler-inspired style are used for lockdown straps at the heel and semi-translucent reinforcement in high-wear zones underfoot, helping to create a look that will stand out whether worn on a dusty trail or the subway.

On August 18, 2022, the "Cobbler" colorway was launched with a retail price tag of $85 via the designer's beaspunge.com and Crocs official stores.

5. Urchin

Released in December 2021, "Urchin" was the first colorway of the collaboration. This colorway features a dark purple upper with blue accents on the tongue labels, embroidered heels and insoles. The shoe also has a white stitched midsole and a gum rubber outsole that highlights the exo-skeletal look of the footwear.

With a retail price tag of $85, these clogs were sold by the online stores of the partnering labels.

These were the five best colorways of the duo's beloved Pollex Clogs that were loved by their fans. Customers can still get their hands on any of the aforementioned variants via the reseller platforms and other online stores.

