Where to buy Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog "Sasquatch"? Price, release date, and more explored

Footwear and streetwear expert Salehe Bembury continues his successful partnership with Colorado-based footwear giant Crocs to create a brand new makeover of the highly coveted and beloved Pollex Clogs model. The two brands will collaborate to release the new silhouette, dubbed the "Sasquatch," over the Pollex Clog partnership, which has been ongoing since November 2021.

The Pollex Clog "Sasquatch" rendition is finally hitting stores on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 9 am PST on the official Spunge web store at a price of $85. This will be followed by a much wider release on the official e-commerce site of Crocs, with no fixed date announced by the Colorado-based footwear giant.

The upcoming Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog "Sasquatch" will don Salehe Bembury's iconic fingerprint pattern

Upcoming Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog "Sasquatch," launching with Salehe Bembury's iconic fingerprint pattern (Image via @salehebembury / Instagram)

If one is a sneakerhead or interested in streetwear, they have probably heard all about Salehe Bembury. In recent years, only a few designers have achieved what the American shoe designer has been able to demonstrate. He has effectively collaborated with a diverse range of labels while consistently giving consumers what they want.

Bembury has collaborated with many labels, such as Vans, Crocs, and New Balance, and is well-known for his opulent approach to streetwear.

Salehe is heading the Versace men's footwear as its Vice-President. The well-known footwear designer has gained vital experience working for high-end labels such as Yeezy, Cole Haan, and Versace.

His most sought-after creation in recent memory is the Pollex Clog in partnership with Crocs, which has been ongoing since 2021. Following the release of numerous colorways such as Kuwata, Tide, Cobble, Urchin, Crocodile, and Stratus, the dynamic duo will release the "Sasquatch" to bring a degree of versatility.

The official Crocs site introduces its collaboration with Salehe as,

“The Pollex Clog by Salehe Bembury is an exploration of form and function that balances heritage with the most innovative mold in the shoe business. This is an entirely new direction for our Classic Clog, reworked by renowned footwear designer Salehe Bembury.”

Bembury confirmed the release of the "Sasquatch" colorway via his official Instagram account on November 2, 2022. Through early images, one can see an all-black monochromatic colorway over the silhouette. The stealth black hue takes over the single-piece EVA foam silhouette, which further features Bembury's classic fingerprint pattern.

The slip-on silhouette features multiple subtle co-branding hits throughout the model, such as over the strap and on top of the textured footbed. Rubber accents are positioned on the high tract regions of the shoe to reduce strain and stress on the toes and heel sole unit.

The silhouette is covered with a Pollex Siphoning system which features multiple perforated air holes to help facilitate air and comfort near water.

One can avail of Salehe Bembury's Pollex Clog "Sasquatch" silhouette on the official e-commerce site of Spunge web store at 9 am PST on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The silhouette will be later released in much larger quantities on the official e-commerce site of Crocs at a retail price of $85.

