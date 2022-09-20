Where to buy Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Jade Ash? Price, release date, and more explored

Adidas and Kanye West's iconic creation Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is one of the most successful silhouettes from the Yeezy line. The sneaker has maintained its reputation as an everyday go-to sneaker. It has only grown in popularity and has multiple restocks and new colorways coming in throughout the year.

Now sneakerheads have another colorway to look forward to. The sneaker leaker page, @sneakertigger, has unveiled an on-foot look of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Jade Ash colorway.

The official release date for the sneakers hasn't been revealed by the label yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via Adidas and select Yeezy retailers in November 2022, at a retail price of $230.

Details about the upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Jade Ash sneaker amid the Kanye West-Adidas drama

Upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Jade Ash sneaker in the midst of Kanye West - Adidas drama (Image via @sneakertigger / Instagram)

Kanye West recently generated controversy with his Adidas partnership after he accused the brand of moving forward with Yeezy Day plans and copying his designs. However, the controversy didn't stop the brand from releasing the new sneakers.

Over the next few months, a plethora of new colorways and silhouettes, including Yeezy Slides, will be released out to the public. The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Jade Ash iteration is one of the expected releases.

Early images of the Boost 350 v2 Jade Ash show that Kanye West has opted to clad the sneakers in a minty fresh palette. The upper of the sneakers is constructed out of traditional PrimeKnit fabric and comes fitted with a Jade Ash backdrop.

Jade Ash's base contrasts with the brushtroke side stripes of black hues. The side stripe on the lateral wall features a "SPLY-350" stripe in black. At the bottom of the shoe, the ribbed insole houses the silhouette's ultra-comfortable BOOST cushioning that also has a jaded exterior.

The light gray hue is accentuated over the adjacent weave, midsole, and lining. The translucent soles enclose a full-length Boost unit and matching mint rope laces finishes off the look.

Similar to recent releases like "MX Rock" or "Dazzling Blue" colorways, this pair also forgoes the shoe's signature pull-tab in the rear. The sneakers complement the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Hospital Blue colorway, which sports icy aqua shades.

A specific release date for the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Jade Ash sneaker hasn't been released by the official label yet. However, according to media outlets and multiple rumored sources, the pair is likely to be released in November.

The pair will be released on the official e-commerce site and select Adidas shops at a retail price of $230. In addition to Adidas, Yeezy Supply and select retailers will also be releasing the shoes globally.

When Kanye West and the label introduced the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 as the successor to the original Boost 350 sneakers, sneakerheads expected V3 to follow it.

However, the duo have kept the V2 as an everyday sneaker with alternates such as 380 and CMPCT supporting it. So for 2022, the sneaker silhouette has shown no signs of slowing down and is being released in multiple colorways.

