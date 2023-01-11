Salehe Bembury x Clarks "Mud Moss Lugger" Collection: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored 

Recently, the well-known shoe designer Salehe Bembury and the renowned Clarks footwear company joined forces.

We got our first look at the Salehe Bembury x Clarks footwear in "Orange" a few weeks ago when it surfaced on social media. These combine the Wallabee and Lugger, two of the British label's most iconic designs, to make a statement wherever you go. A three-piece collection by the team has been created.

On January 20, 2023, the complete Salehe Bembury x Clarks Mud Moss Lugger assortment is set to make its debut in the footwear world. Initially, the collection is scheduled to arrive on the online store of Bembury’s fashion label, called beaspunge.com. These pairs will be dropped in men’s sizes as per the early reports.

Those looking to get their hands on any of the three colorways will have to stick around for confirmed pricing details. As of now, you can also expect a wider release through Clarks and other stores, which is uncertain.

Salehe Bembury x Clarks will offer Lugger boots in three interesting colorways covered in hairy suedes

Take a closer look at the Orange Blue colorway of the boot collection (Image via Instagram/@salehebembury)

One of the fastest growing people in the footwear business at the moment has to be Salehe Bembury. The former vice president of Versace's sneakers division is adding yet another well-known brand to his long list of partnerships, which already counts Anta, Crocs, New Balance, and Vans.

In October last year, Salehe Bembury first hinted at his Lugger partnership with Clarks Originals. Now, the newly established creative partners have disclosed the official release date for — and new color schemes of — their co-created boots.

Here's a closer view of the mud gray and navy colorway (Image via Clarks)

The Lugger, a little-known style from the Clarks catalog, is about to make a big splash into the mainstream, and Bembury has recreated it in three fresh makeups: a strong orange and blue, a brilliant green and pink, and then a calm gray and navy.

The Wallabee from 1960s and the Lugger from 1980s appear to have served as inspiration for Bembury's adaptation, which is made of burnt orange suede. The side panel has a flawless finish, however the heel and tongue have a hairy texture. Gray accents are applied at the toe region to give it a more recognisable look. The appearance is completed with the beige crepe midsole that Clarks has been using for decades.

Take a closer look at the green and pink colorway (Image via Clarks)

Don’t forget to cop these quirky Clarks footwear designs reimagined by Salehe Bembury. Fans and other interested buyers can easily subscribe to the shoe label’s mailing list for early access, as well as the release information of the arriving collaborative lineup.

In addition to the aforementioned Salehe Bembury collab, the shoe company recently joined forces with another emerging fashion label, Packer, for their fresh take on the same Wallabee silhouette of the shoe label. These pairs are expected to arrive in two or more color options.

On the contrary, Bembury is also gearing up for another high-end collab with the luxe label Moncler. The partnership, which was teased long back in November last year, is under the works for the coming weeks. Both shoe and apparel items are expected to arrive in this new lineup.

