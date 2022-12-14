Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 "Sand Be the Time": Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

American designer Salehe Bembury is renewing his collaboration with the Boston, Massachusetts-based label New Balance to release a new version of the classic 990v2 silhouette, dubbed "Sand Be the Time".

Salehe Bembury previewed the shoe during Paris Fashion Week in June 2022. The shoe was available in limited quantities on the official Spunge e-commerce site on December 8, 2022. Customers now have a much better chance of snagging a pair of the sneakers on New Balance's official website after they sold out in mere minutes on Spunge.

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 "Sand Be the Time" shoe will receive a global release on the official e-commerce site of New Balance on December 22, 2022.

The re-releasing Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 "Sand Be the Time" sneakers are inspired by the sand dunes of Southern Utah

The former Vice President of Sneakers and Men's Footwear at Versace, Salehe Bembury, has had a successful year, especially in the sneaker domain. The American designer has worked with several different shoe brands, most notably Crocs and New Balance, respectively, to create the Pollex Clog and the classic silhouette, respectively, and both styles have been instantaneously a sellout upon their respective debuts.

In addition, the reseller markets have been very favorable to these collaborative efforts. The designer has previously worked on silhouettes like the 2002R and the 574 in collaboration with New Balance, and now he's shifting his focus to one of the brand's most recognizable shoes.

There have been many collaborative projects this year, but the newest one, the 990v2, may be the most exciting of all. On June 24, 2022, Salehe Bembury posted an Instagram teaser for the shoe, and since then, he has been sending limited-edition pairs to his famous friends and sneakerheads, gradually increasing the buzz surrounding the shoe.

This resulted in him building excitement among the general public prior to its official release, as he has done since his first collaboration with the label in 2020. The sneakers are available in a variety of 'Sandy Orange / Pink' color schemes, with the shoe's upper made of mesh and rubber. The official site introduces the sneakers as:

"Salehe Bembury’s nature-informed takes on the 2002R were among the most distinctive collaborative designs in recent memory. This time around, the celebrated designer turns his attention to the iconic 990 series. The ‘Sand be the time’ MADE in USA 990v2 is inspired by an excursion to the coral pink sand dunes of southwestern Utah."

The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of premium hairy suede and leather overlays combination. The shoes' midsoles are prominent as they come in earthy tones, mimicking the surrounding cliffs.

The classic "N" logo appears at the midfoot and is made of purple chenille. Hi-vis reflective silver accents on the forefoot add a stylish touch to the design. The silhouettes come after "Water Be the Guide" and "Peace Be the Journey."

The New Balance 990v2 “Sand Be the Time” sneakers will be re-released on the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers on December 22, 2022, at a retail price of $200.

