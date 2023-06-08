GCDS x Pepsi collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

GCDS’ has recently launched a capsule collection with the soft drink manufacturer Pepsi to launch an apparel, footwear, and accessories collection. It was first teased on May 29, 2023, with the merge of the two label's logos upon a dark background.

The partnership celebrates the launch of Pepsi Zero soft drink in Europe, Italy, and other places. For the occasion, the label has reinterpreted the Pepsi can in a special limited-edition way. The same has been showcased upon the apparel, accessories, and footwear collection. The collaborative collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of GCDS and select retailers on June 7, 2023.

The newly released GCDS x Pepsi collection is celebrating the launch of Pepsi Zero Soft drink (Image via Sportskeeda)

The GCDS label, which was initially an acronym for "God Can't Destroy Streetwear" and later turned into "Giuliano Calza Design Studio," has continued to have an amazing journey in fashion scenes.

The Milan-headquartered clothing label was founded by Calza and his brother Giordano in 2015 and quickly became a famous streetwear label for enthusiasts. For their latest collab, they have partnered with one of the most popular and successful softdrink manufacturers of all time - Pepsi.

The dynamic duo has worked together to produce apparel, footwear, and accessories, which can immediately catch the eyes of fashion enthusiasts. The highlight from the capsule collection includes the popular and beloved Morso heels.

The official site introduces the partnership as follows:

"For the Italian launch of Pepsi Zero, GCDS® and Pepsi® have come together in an unexpected collaboration, creating a limited edition capsule collection, presented by the advertising campaign shot in Los Angeles with the motto: What's your Moment Zero?"

The Morso heels, popularly known as "fang heels," have been reimagined to evoke the Pepsi logo in a pointy boot and mule version. Most of the collection is seen in white, red, and blue color palette to evoke the official Pepsi logo colors.

A few items from the collection, which was launched on Wednesday, consists of:

Biker Jacket, which is availble for $1775 Bowling Shirt, which is available for $385 Morso Wide Boots, which is available for $1235 Logo Lounge Hoodie, which is available for $405 Heart Bag, which is available for $375 Morso Sandal, which is available for $910 Hockey Long Sleeves T-shirt, which is available for $300 Trucker Hat, which is available for $100 Key Holder, which is available for $30 Mini Can Bag, which is available for $165

The entire collection is promoted under star studded campaign, which dares audience to dream bigger. Artists such as Sfera Ebbasta, Veneda Carter, Dita Von Tees, and Giuliano Calza were spotted at the Morelli Brothers-directed campaign.

Alongside the collection pieces, a free 150 ml mini can will be gifted at the multiple pop-up stores that will be set up in multiple cities, including Milan, Naples, Rome, Palermo, and more. Similar to the aforementioned occasion, official unveiling was done on Tuesday in Milan while hosting a dinner.

