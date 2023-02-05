Adidas x Jenna Ortega Sportswear label: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, has unveiled their first new label in five decades, dubbed the Sportswear.

The Sportswear label is built for everyday movements and occasions. The new label was launched in collaboration with Jenna Ortega, popularly known as Netflix's Wednesday.

Ortega has been officially named as the face of the Sportswear label alongside the official campaign, 'All that you are.' The campaign, just like the label, celebrates the comfort found in self-expression.

The latest Sportswear label will offer pieces that are for athleisure wear but built with comfort at their core. The new line will be fronted by Tiro Suit and AVRYN to level up both the style and comfort.

The sportswear label pieces are slated to be launched globally on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app and select retailers, starting February 9, 2023.

More about the upcoming Adidas Sportswear label and its official partnership with Netflix's Wednesday aka Jenna Ortega (Image via Adidas)

The latest sportswear label complements and stands with the brand ethos of the Performance and Originals label. The label aims to provide consumers with an everyday wear look but with the latest performance technology, comfort, and style.

Jenna Ortega will make a debut fronting the Spring Summer 2023 collection under the label. She will be showcasing herself as an icon and will show a true reflection of individualism and versatility with styles. In an official press release, she talks about the latest label and her experience with it, saying:

"I am huge advocate of expressing all your different pursuits, passions, and traits, whether that is through what you do, what you wear or what you champion – which is why I was so excited to work with adidas on this new label."

The sportswear collection will be constructed with special performance technologies using simple cutlines, stripped-back design details, and vibrant colorways. In an official press release, Jasmin Bynoe, the senior designer, said:

“Expertly blending sport silhouettes with fresh detailing, adidas Sportswear brings together latest performance technologies and comfort-first looks to elevate the wearers’ everyday style. We are so excited that Jenna has joined the adidas family and will be fronting the label, as the new line is a true celebration of self-expression and individualism."

She further talked about the details of the debut sportswear label's collection, saying:

"Offering a range of pieces that can be used as a blank canvas for each wearer to pair and style as they see fit, we paid close attention to incorporating specific cutlines, colourways and stripped back design details, so that the collection works no matter what the wearer’s day looks like.”

The highlighted items from the label's debut collection will include Tiro Suit and AVRYN.

1) Tiro Suit collection: This suit is a reimagination of the German label's iconic tracksuit silhouette but with a touch of deep heritage in football. The collection's main piece will come in an all-black co-ord look.

2) AVRYN: The AVRYN shoes are made with recycled materials and fuse the iconic BOOST and BOUNCE technologies to offer comfort not only inside the shoe but also outside. The debut collection will drop two colorways of AVRYN shoes, a muted grey and black with red details and a grey and black with purple detailing. The shoe comes with exaggerated heel tabs and origami-inspired finishes.

More items such as Express dresses, express jerseys, and coach jackets are also included in the collection. The collection is slated to launch via the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers from February 9, 2023.

