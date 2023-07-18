GOLF le FLEUR x Converse Chuck 70 “Digital Leopard” Available in four different colorways

Golf le Fleur conveys the creativity of Tyler, the creator, and Converse’s sneakers are made to survive on the hardwood. So, it is quite obvious that this collaboration will bring something durable yet artistic.

The sneaker range from this sneaker brand has never disappointed its fans with the distinctive pairs and Chunk 70 justifies the statement pretty well. On the other hand, the creator, Tyler introduces the eccentric trends of rap music into fashion.

Tyler induces his creative mind on the Converse’s Chunk 70 and the result is a “ Digital Leopard”. The previous success of this collaboration inspires them to bring something more and that is why the ‘Digital Leopard’ comes with four different colorways- Blue, Beige, Green, and Pink. The design with the brand’s signature feature will hit the sneaker market on July 20, 2023.

Golf le Fleur x Converse Chuk 70 in four colorways will hit the market on July 20

Digital Leopard in Pink Colorway ( image via Le Site De La sneaker)

Converse is one name in the sneaker history that has been serving Maddona to Gigi Hadid. Other big names like Emma Roberts or first lady Michelle Obama have been captured wearing Converse sneakers too. The revolution came to the sneaker world with this Massachusettes brand when they introduced Chuk 70 series in 1970.

This Chuck 70 is the modified version of their classic All-Star. Starting from the structure to stitching, Chuck 70 was altered a lot yet they were quite alike. Taking a blank pair of Chuck 70, Tyler the creator printed his charismatic art on it.

The pair will be in four colorways like Pink, Blue, Beige, and Green which definitely serve different demography. Just like any other Chuck 70, they have two-layered rubber soles and a firm cotton canvas. In the pink colorway, the sole is quite transparent. The Leopard prints are quite visible from them.

As a visible feature of Chuck 70, all the sneakers are designed with tiny toe wraps and slightly visible tongues. The stitching with white threads creates the lining that departs different tabs in the sneakers. The sole comes in one piece and is divided into three layers and on the heel tab, the brand logo is stuck on.

Below the toe wrap, the front soles are carved with neat patterns. The laces are tied in a fixed crisscross manner. The tiny tongue is designed with whipped stitches. In all the colorways, Tyler, the creator uses different color pallets with contrasted hues. The Pink one is embedded with red prints. Where the Blue is imprinted with white and light sky blue hues.

Tyler, the creator introduces his new creation telling

"a chuck taylor by le FLEUR* for Converse. the classic silhouette featuring wide laces comes in four colorways of our leopard camo: red/pink, green/red/blue, tan/brown, and a blue/blue that matches the paper we ship our garments out with. the bellboy and script logo is featured on the bottom of the sole. available Thursday july 20th at lefleur.la and converse.com."

Tyler always amazed his fans with his exceptional music and unique fashion sense. When it comes to fashion, he unfolded his fashion genres with bold colors with unusual patterns. Currently, his focus sticks to the go-to-go pastel shades.

This fashionista, Tyler who used to perform in skinny jeans evolved a lot to establish his personal fashion brand. This is also a fact that he broke a lot of trends and created his own.

This creative mind concentrates only the fresh and authentic design and most of the clothing from his brands are handmade in Italy. It is also obvious that his new collaboration with Converse will offer another distinctive collection to the sneakerheads on July 20.