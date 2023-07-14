Nike Air Jordan 2 "Mauve" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and its co-owned label alongside Michael Jordan has always made sure to capture the hearts of its audiences, whether it be by introducing a brand-new silhouette or reworking old ones with iconic colorways. Now, the brand is adding a new makeover upon its Air Jordan 2 sneaker model with the "Mauve" color scheme.

The label has been celebrating "Jordan Year" throughout 2023 as a nod to Michael Jordan's basketball jersey number. To further celebrate the achievement, another colorway is being added to the Jordan 2's roster. The palette of AJ 2 "Mauve" colorway has been kept simple yet elegant to easily catch the eyes of women.

The pair is reported to be launched exclusively in women's sizes. An official release date for the Air Jordan 2 "Mauve" hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the shoes will be launched on November 2 at the price of $175.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 2 "Mauve" sneakers will release exclusively in women's sizes

Nike and Michael Jordan kick-started their partnership and signature player deal in 1984 after they signed a contract. A year later, in 1985, the duo launched their first-ever signature shoe, Air Jordan 1, in 1985. Since then, they have continued to revolutionize the sneaker industry with their annual releases.

One can easily see how the Air Jordan 2 seamlessly blended luxury fashion with athleisure. Following AJ1, the Air Jordan 2 silhouette was launched in 1986 to add a luxury touch upon the sneaker model.

After debuting in 1986, the shoe was slightly neglected in terms of its promotion, but it has continued to grow in popularity in 2022 and 2023. The shoe was designed by Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore, and the Nike website introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ II laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty."

After recently releasing "Wings" and "Cherrywood" colorways in June, the latest to appear is "Mauve." The pair comes clad in an Off Noir/Mauve color scheme. Although the official images for the sneaker haven't been revealed by the Swoosh label yet, the mockup images revealed by the media outlet Zsneakerheads shows that the upper of the shoes is mostly covered in a black hue.

The dark upper is contrasted with mauve and off-noir hue, while the animated purple hue is added to the lining and branding details. In addition, the purple shade is added upon the "Jumpman" logo, heel tabs, and TPU panels. The smooth leather in a dark off-noir base is overlaid with a similar tumbled leather dark hue. Besides, the purplish hue is contrasted with the aged-looking off-white midsoles. The rubber outsoles are clad in two different tones including off-noir and purple hues.

An official release date hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label. However, it is rumored to launch via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on November 2, 2023, so keep an eye out on the official website to get more updates on the shoe.