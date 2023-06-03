Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Black Pale Vanilla" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned Jordan brand has continued to excite sneakerheads with iconic makeovers of the signature Air Jordan sneaker lineage in 2023. The label is currently at its 37th signature sneaker, Air Jordan 37, but it stays true to its roots and keep OG and retro models in continuous rotation.

The latest OG sneaker model to surface is the Air Jordan 2 in "Black Pale Vanilla" makeover. The Air Jordan 2 sneaker model has received heavy attention in both 2022 and 2023 with the launch of GRs, collaborations and special edition makeovers. The latest "Black Pale Vanilla" sneakers give a classy yet eye-catching look.

A release date for the Air Jordan 2 "Black Pale Vanilla" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Nice Kicks, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on August 4, 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Black Pale Vanilla" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Black Pale Vanilla" sneakers (Image via @zsneakerheads/Instagram)

Michael Jordan's eponymous footwear, lifestyle and sportswear label under the swoosh label gave its signature Air Jordan 2 sneaker model a huge spotlight in 2022 with the release of multiple collaborations, GRs and special edition makeovers.

The shoe model received many makeovers in collaboration with J Balvin, A Ma Maniere, Nina Chanel Abney, Maison Chateau Rogue, Titan and Two 18. The trend is continuing through 2023 with multiple limited edition makeovers. After previously unveiling "Wings", the latest to surface is "Black Pale Vanilla."

After the initial debut of Air Jordan 2 in 1986, the sneaker model continues to win the hearts of sneakerheads. The Air Jordan 2 sneaker model was co-designed by Nike sneaker designers Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore. The Jordan label site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ II laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty."

It adds:

"Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style."

Actual images of the sneakers haven't been revealed by the label yet, but multiple mock-ups have been provided by Zsneakerheads. The Air Jordan 2 Low "Black Pale Vanilla" sneakers' uppers come clad in a primarily black hue. The entire upper is most is constructed out of leather material.

小言 @ko_go_to Joining Jordan Brand’s “Craft” series is an upcoming Air Jordan 2 Low Craft “Black Vanilla” colorway for Summer 2023.＞＞



Air Jordan 2 Low Craft “Black Vanilla”

Color: Black/Pale Vanilla

Style Code: FJ0753-001

Release Date: August 4, 2023

Price: $150



Mockup Joining Jordan Brand’s “Craft” series is an upcoming Air Jordan 2 Low Craft “Black Vanilla” colorway for Summer 2023.＞＞Air Jordan 2 Low Craft “Black Vanilla”Color: Black/Pale VanillaStyle Code: FJ0753-001Release Date: August 4, 2023Price: $150Mockup https://t.co/j0daYq0jKp

The black-hued base contrasts with multiple pops of pale vanilla hue. The vanilla hue is placed on the tongues and the piping of the sneakers. The piping is placed on an entire upper from mudguards to the tongue of the shoes.

The Air Jordan 2 "Black Pale Vanilla" sneakers are rumored to be released on August 4, 2023, via the e-comerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes